East Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Shots-fired incident leads police to assault suspect

By Allison Shinskey,

4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man believed to be involved in a domestic assault in East Providence early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Goldsmith Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots fired into a home.

Police said three bullets hit the victim’s home, one of which went into the bedroom. No one was injured.

The shooter was nowhere to be found, according to police, but the officers learned there had been a domestic assault at the same house roughly a half hour before the gunshots rang out.

Police said the victim claimed she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who then took her cell phone and drove off in her car.

Andres Martinez, 19, of Central Falls, was arrested later in the day in connection with the domestic incident. He’s been charged with domestic simple assault and battery, domestic disorderly conduct and larceny.

The circumstances surrounding the shots fired incident, including who pulled the trigger and whether it was tied to the domestic assault, are unknown at this time.

