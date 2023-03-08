Open in App
Kansas City ready to host Big 12 Tournament for 22nd year

By Malik Jackson,

4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — For the 22nd year, the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off in Kansas City on Wednesday. That’s a record.

For the 12th time, the women’s tournament will tip at Municipal Auditorium.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said with everything happening in just the first few months of this year, this might be the greatest spring in Kansas City’s history.

Big 12 Championships announce new menu, experience in Kansas City

The final preparations are underway as the home of the Big 12 Conference Championships gets set to take center stage.

“This championship is kind of become our Super Bowl every year. The amount of work it takes a year of work to make these few days happen,” Kathy Nelson said, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission.

“It’s in the center of our footprint. We’ve got a great history here. The fan base welcomes us with open arms, you guys invest with us, which is critically important,” Brett Yorkman said, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference.

Not only is the relationship, as you heard from the commissioner, vital, but it’s also expanding.

Next year each tournament will have its own dedicated weeks, and both will be at T-Mobile Center.

The first time for the women’s championship games.

“We have to raise the bar every year that speaks to the customer experience and what we can offer the fans,” Yorkman said.

That’s exactly what the plan is this year. With not only upgrades for fans inside of T-Mobile Center but also bringing those same improvements to the fans that may not be going to a game.

So far this year and what’s to come in just the next eight weeks, it will generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

Lawrence ranked second best city for college hoops fans

With NCAA regional games and the NFL draft, the mayor says it’s the best spring in the city’s history.

“The amount of economic generation you’ll see, the number of folks that are coming into town, it’s really going to be great, particularly for businesses,” Lucas said.

The bottom line right now there truly is no place like home.

“This is putting a signature, exclamation point on our city and what our city does through sport – the eyes of the world will be on Kansas City,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

