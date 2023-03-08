High School Hoops: Lady Cyclones advance to 3A semis, Greeneville’s season ends in quarters

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – All four TSSAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals opened up play at Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday.

The Lady Cyclones of Elizabethton matched up with Dyersburg in the afternoon, playing a tightly-contested first quarter. Betsy held just a slight 13-12 advantage following the first eight minutes.

From there, Elizabethton dominated, out-scoring the Trojans 30-17 over the next two quarters. A high-scoring fourth quarter saw the game end 66-54 in Betsy’s favor.

Lina Lyon led the Lady Cyclones with 19 points on the day, while Marlee Mathena (18 pts, 13 rebs) and Renna Lane (14 pts, 10 rebs) both finished with double-doubles.

Dyersburg got a game-high 33 points (12-30 FG) from Taylor Crawford in defeat.

Elizabethton will face undefeated J. South Side (32-0) in the semifinals on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Greeneville opened its quarterfinal with Livingston Academy on fire. The Lady Greene Devils grabbed an 18-5 lead in the first quarter, and led by as many as 16 points.

The Wildcats, however, would not go away. They outscored GHS 18-4 in the third quarter to take a lead, which they held onto, winning 63-60.

Greeneville turned in a balanced attack, led by 12 points from Lindy Carter. Kyla Jobe (11 pts) and Lauren Bailey (10 pts) both finished in double figures, while Anna Shaw finished with five points, seven rebounds and five assists.

All 63 of Livingston Academy’s points came from their starters, paced by 15 from Mallie Coleman. Both Ellie Butler and Aleah Melton also chipped in 14 points.

The Lady Greene Devils’ season comes to an end in the Class 3A quarterfinals with a record of 27-9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.