Open in App
Greeneville, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

High School Hoops: Lady Cyclones advance to 3A semis, Greeneville’s season ends in quarters

By Nick Dugan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acM3a_0lB4FFgM00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – All four TSSAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinals opened up play at Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday.

The Lady Cyclones of Elizabethton matched up with Dyersburg in the afternoon, playing a tightly-contested first quarter. Betsy held just a slight 13-12 advantage following the first eight minutes.

From there, Elizabethton dominated, out-scoring the Trojans 30-17 over the next two quarters. A high-scoring fourth quarter saw the game end 66-54 in Betsy’s favor.

Lina Lyon led the Lady Cyclones with 19 points on the day, while Marlee Mathena (18 pts, 13 rebs) and Renna Lane (14 pts, 10 rebs) both finished with double-doubles.

Dyersburg got a game-high 33 points (12-30 FG) from Taylor Crawford in defeat.

Elizabethton will face undefeated J. South Side (32-0) in the semifinals on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Greeneville opened its quarterfinal with Livingston Academy on fire. The Lady Greene Devils grabbed an 18-5 lead in the first quarter, and led by as many as 16 points.

The Wildcats, however, would not go away. They outscored GHS 18-4 in the third quarter to take a lead, which they held onto, winning 63-60.

Greeneville turned in a balanced attack, led by 12 points from Lindy Carter. Kyla Jobe (11 pts) and Lauren Bailey (10 pts) both finished in double figures, while Anna Shaw finished with five points, seven rebounds and five assists.

All 63 of Livingston Academy’s points came from their starters, paced by 15 from Mallie Coleman. Both Ellie Butler and Aleah Melton also chipped in 14 points.

The Lady Greene Devils’ season comes to an end in the Class 3A quarterfinals with a record of 27-9.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Murfreesboro, TN newsLocal Murfreesboro, TN
Wayne Co. pulls away late; ends Lady Bulldogs’ season in semis
Hampton, TN1 day ago
Elizabethton falls in 2 overtimes to Jackson Southside in the Class 3-A state semi-finals
Elizabethton, TN1 day ago
Hampton advances to the semi-finals, while North Greene comes up a little short
Hampton, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bucs clinch series with doubleheader sweep of Winthrop
Johnson City, TN2 hours ago
Aubrey to retire after 12 seasons at Sullivan East
Bluff City, TN1 day ago
Sander will ‘advocate very strongly’ for current assistant men’s basketball coaches
Johnson City, TN1 hour ago
Oliver out as ETSU men’s basketball coach
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Kingsport to host glow basketball event, NBA 2K competition Saturday
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
High School Standouts: Cloudland’s Simerly helps lead cheer squad with kindness
Roan Mountain, TN4 days ago
Elizabethton High School students win PBS journalism challenge
Elizabethton, TN1 day ago
Big events coming to local tracks this month
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
ETSU student paper East Tennessean celebrates 100 years in operation
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Bays Mountain bobcats relocated to official habitat
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Canton paper mill closure creates mixed emotions in Tennessee and North Carolina
Canton, NC1 day ago
First eaglet of season hatches at Bluff City nest
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
‘Keeping Greeneville Greeneville’: Leaders strive to keep charm as quick growth arrives
Greeneville, TN2 days ago
Childress: An ‘honor’ to have Kyle Busch as part of RCR team
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Tim Tebow to headline Easter service before Bristol spring dirt race
Bristol, TN4 days ago
Blizzard of 1993: The Storm of the Century
Johnson City, TN22 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's Success: Putting Sneedville on the Map and Raising Questions for Country
Sneedville, TN3 days ago
From the Archives: Blizzard of ’93
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Buc Ridge residents react to ETSU emergency alert
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Portion of Elk Ave in Elizabethton to be closed March 13-15
Elizabethton, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy