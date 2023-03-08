Port Royal to host World of Outlaws in early-March race

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) — World of Outlaws loves racing in Pennsylvania so much, the top 410 sprint car series is making an extra stop in the Midstate in March. Port Royal Speedway will host the Outlaws on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11th.

This means the Outlaws will make stops in Pennsylvania four times this year: mid-March, May, July and end of September/early-October.

Port Royal opened its season on Sunday, March 5 where Dylan Cisney took home the checkers in the 410 division. It was Cisney’s second career win at the Speed Palace.

The win earned Cisney $5,000, as Port Royal has increased its base winnings to at least $5,000 for every race this season.

Port Royal plans to host the World of Outlaws for two races this weekend on Friday and Saturday. If both days are canceled due to weather, Port Royal will host a rain-date race for Sunday, March 12.

From Port Royal, World of Outlaws will stay in Pennsylvania for another week, Williams Grove would host the Outlaws on Friday, March 17, while Lincoln Speedway will host on Saturday, March 18.

