Walnut Creek, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Diocese employee arrested on child porn charges: police

By Tori Gaines,

4 days ago

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man who worked with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland was arrested in January on child pornography charges, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department .

Jeremiah York, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possessing and sharing child pornography. He was booked into the Walnut Creek PD Jail at the time of his arrest and later released from the station. York was hired by the Diocese of Oakland in June of 2021 and remained employed there until January. He worked with preparations and plannings, according to the Oakland Diocese.

The people that York came in contact with during his role were “almost exclusively adults,” the diocese said in a statement sent to KRON4. That statement read in part:

“In reviewing this situation, we have not discovered any potential criminal conduct by Jeremiah York in the course of his employment, or occurring on Cathedral property, utilizing its property, or involving parishioners, including minors. No arrests have occurred on Cathedral property, and the Diocese of Oakland, which oversees the Cathedral, has cooperated with law enforcement.”

On Tuesday, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, released a statement on the arrest. The organization shared concerns about the diocese not informing the greater public about this arrest.

That statement read in part:

“Until he was removed from that position in January, we believe that he may have had access to children at the parish. Hundreds of boys and girls attend the Cathedral’s CCD and related programs. York is also a photographer with photo credits showing Oakland Bishop, Michael Barber, performing various rites that included children.”

Walnut Creek PD said it is still gathering evidence and investigating the case. The case has not been brought before the Contra Costa County District Attorney at this time. Walnut Creek PD plans to present the case to the DA, although no timeline has yet been set.

