Open in App
Tacoma, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County riders feel slighted by light rail extension setback

By Lauren Donovan,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgdtD_0lB4CIVa00

Another Sound Transit project has been delayed, much to the disappointment of Pierce County transit riders.

The light rail extension to the Tacoma Dome Station has been pushed back an additional three years. Now it won’t be finished until 2035, due to soil and resource issues in Federal Way and floodplain concerns in Fife.

Maureen Parker, a light rail rider since 2006, expressed her frustration with the lack of progress in Tacoma. The light rail line currently operating there is less than a mile-and-a-half long.

“None of it adds up, and it’s been years, I mean years, since they’ve not done anything to improve it or make it go anyplace else but eight minutes up the road,” Parker said.

Pierce County Councilmember Ryan Mello agrees with Parker and wants his county to be better connected to King County.

“I think Sound Transit needs to do better to better meet budgets and timelines, and Sound Transit needs to do right by the South Sound,” Mello said.

However, he recognizes the challenges Sound Transit is facing and hopes the agency will work to solve service gaps in the meantime. According to Mello, roughly a quarter of Pierce County workers travel outside the county for work. He said thousands of those commuters clog Interstate 5 daily, and improving the connectivity between north and south would help cut back on that congestion.

“A lot of frustration comes in about the inequities of investment from the South Sound when we’ve been paying into the system for a long time,” Mello said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tacoma, WA newsLocal Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Fire Department to honor fallen firefighter with public memorial service on Saturday
Tacoma, WA8 hours ago
Police: Woman arrested after causing $2 million in water damage to Tacoma apartment building
Tacoma, WA3 hours ago
Timeline: Wind, rain and snow move into western Washington Thursday into Friday
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Corrections officers pushing back on proposed plan to close downtown Seattle jail
Seattle, WA19 hours ago
Inslee visits Ship Canal Encampment to Appease Parents as Protest for Public Safety is Announced
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Ballard Commons Park reopens Saturday following yearlong closure
Seattle, WA6 hours ago
Western Washington auto shops, drivers seeing more pothole problems on major roads
Renton, WA1 day ago
Paine Field seeks public comment on Passenger Facility Charge
Everett, WA2 days ago
Seattle mayor directs city to replace cherry blossoms with triple number of trees
Seattle, WA1 day ago
King County executive proposes closing jail, turning admin building into transit station
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Inslee points to housing plans as solution to immediate and long-term homelessness issues
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Washington State Taxpayers Pay $330K/Month for Empty Hotel
Renton, WA1 day ago
Seattle bus driver sickened by passengers using fentanyl, says city health officials ignoring his complaints
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Kirkland police arrest thief who stole cars in western WA for over a decade
Kirkland, WA1 day ago
Tenino opens probe, removes officer from patrol after KING 5 investigation finds deal hid cop's troubled past
Tenino, WA19 hours ago
Western Washington man Facing 8 Felonies for Alleged Shooting of Neighborhood Pets, Birds and Squirrels
Everett, WA3 days ago
Warning of storm ahead, King Co. Exec delivers 'State of the County'
Seattle, WA4 days ago
To solve home care aide shortage, Washington may expand who can be one
Lynnwood, WA2 days ago
Man with knife holds Kitsap County deputies in standoff for nearly an hour
Silverdale, WA1 day ago
Housing Authority of Snohomish County Buys 110-Unit Madison Park in Bothell for $33.8MM
Bothell, WA4 days ago
Firefighters respond to fully involved house fire in Wallingford
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Man carjacked in Seattle’s Cherry Hill neighborhood
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Car catches fire after collision south of Tacoma forcing closure of I-5 in both directions
Tacoma, WA4 days ago
Multiple fire agencies respond to blaze at Burien home
Burien, WA2 days ago
Caller Was Lucid, Waiting to “Flag Down” Aid Car, When Officer Heading to Scene Struck and Killed Pedestrian Nearby
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Seattle Fire Department giving away free strobe smoke alarms for deaf residents
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Suits: ‘This state isn’t friendly to your business’ after Kemp arrested for involvement in Tacoma shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy