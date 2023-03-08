Open in App
Teams out of UEFA Champions League 2022/2023: PSG join latest clubs eliminated from Round of 16

By Joshua Thomas,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Shwn_0lB4BTw800

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign is fast approaching its pointy end as more teams are sent packing from the competition.

With the knockout stages now underway, there are eight more clubs whose European adventure will end in the Round of 16.

The likes of Barcelona and Juventus failed to even make it out of their groups this season, highlighting just how competitive the Champions League continues to be.

As Round of 16 ties are completed, The Sporting News keeps track of which clubs have been eliminated from the competition.

MORE: Champions League top scorers 2022/23

Teams out of Champions League after Round of 16

Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund were the first two clubs to fall at the Round of 16 hurdle, and they were followed by star-studded PSG and Tottenham Hotspur the very next day.

Dortmund saw their 1-0 first-leg lead overturned by Chelsea in the return match, while PSG could never recover from a first-leg home loss to Bayern, and Brugge were pounded in both matches against Benfica. Tottenham failed to score in two games against a sturdy AC Milan side.

Unlike clubs that failed to escape their group in the Champions League, none of these teams will get a second chance in the Europa League, and it's a case of waiting till next season (that is, if they manage to qualify for European competitions).

Country Team Eliminated by Aggregate
Score
Belgium Club Brugge Benfica (POR) 7-1
England Tottenham Hotspur AC Milan (ITA) 1-0
France PSG Bayern Munich (GER) 3-0
Germany Borussia Dortmund Chelsea (ENG) 2-1

Teams eliminated in Champions League group stage 2022/23

There were 16 clubs that failed to progress from the group stage to the Champions League knockouts.

Spain's Barcelona and Italy's Juventus were two giants that surprisingly fell short of reaching the knockouts. Meanwhile, Rangers and Viktoria Plzen both finished group play without picking up a single point.

While teams that finished in fourth place saw their continental trophy dreams shattered, teams that came in third in their group were given a European lifeline through the second-tier Europa League knockout playoffs.

Country Team Group /
Finish 		Group record
(W-D-L)
Austria RB Salzburg E / 3rd 1-3-2
Croatia Dinamo Zagreb E / 4th 1-1-4
Czech Rep. Viktoria Plzen C / 4th 0-0-6
Denmark FC Copenhagen G / 4th 0-3-3
France Marseille D / 4th 2-0-4
Germany Bayer Leverkusen B / 3rd 1-2-3
Israel Maccabi Haifa H / 4th 1-0-5
Italy Juventus H / 3rd 1-0-5
Netherlands Ajax A / 3rd 2-0-4
Portugal Sporting CP D / 3rd 2-1-3
Scotland Celtic F / 4th 0-2-4
Scotland Rangers A / 4th 0-0-6
Spain Atletico Madrid B / 4th 1-2-3
Spain Barcelona C / 3rd 2-1-3
Spain Sevilla G / 3rd 1-2-3
Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk F / 3rd 1-2-3

Teams eliminated in Champions League qualifying 2022/23

There were 46 teams knocked out during the five rounds of qualifying that were held during the 2022 summer months, with only six clubs advancing to join the group stage.

Benfica (Portugal), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) and Rangers (Scotland) survived qualifying to reach the lucrative group stage, though the Champions League journey for five of those six would eventually end there.

* one-off elimination games

Country Team Eliminated by Aggregate
Score 		Qualifying
Stage
Albania KF Tirana F91 Dudelange (LUX) 3-1 1st Rd.
Andorra Inter Club
d'Escaldes 		Vikingur Reykjavik (ICE) 1-0* Prelim.
Armenia FC Pyunik Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 7-0 3rd Rd.
Austria Sturm Graz Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 3-1 3rd Rd.
Azerbaijan Qarabag FK Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2-1 Playoff
Belarus FC Shakhtyor NK Maribor (SVN) 2-0 1st Rd.
Belgium Union Saint-Gilloise Rangers (SCO) 3-2 3rd Rd.
Bosnia & Herz. Zrinjski Mostar FC Sheriff (MDA) 1-0 1st Rd.
Bulgaria Ludogorets Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 6-3 3rd Rd.
Cyprus Apollon Limassol Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 4-2 3rd Rd.
Cyprus AEK Larnaca FC Midtjylland (DEN) 2-2
(4-3 pens) 		2nd Rd.
Denmark FC Midtjylland Benfica (POR) 7-2 3rd Rd.
Estonia FCI Levadia Vikingur (ICE) 6-1* Prelim.
Faroe Islands KI Klaksvik Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 4-3 1st Rd.
Finland HJK Helsinki Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 7-1 2nd Rd.
France AS Monaco PSV Eindhoven (NED) 4-3 3rd Rd.
Georgia Dinamo Batumi Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2-1 1st Rd.
Gibraltar Lincoln Red Imps KF Shkupi (MKD) 3-2 1st Rd.
Greece Olympiacos Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 5-1 2nd Rd.
Hungary Ferencvaros Qarabag FK (AZE) 4-2 3rd Rd.
Iceland Vikingur Reykjavik Malmo FF (SWE) 6-5 1st Rd.
Kazakhstan FC Tobol Ferencvaros (HUN) 5-1 1st Rd.
Kosovo FC Ballkani FK Zalgiris (LTU) 2-1 1st Rd.
Latvia FK RFS HJK Helsinki (FIN) 2-2
(5-4 pens) 		1st Rd.
Lithuania FK Zalgiris Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 6-1 3rd Rd.
Luxembourg F91 Dudelange Pyunik (ARM) 4-2 2nd Rd.
Malta Hibernians FC Shamrock Rovers (IRE) 3-0 1st Rd.
Moldova FC Sheriff Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 4-2 3rd Rd.
Montenegro FK Sutjeska Ludogorets (BUL) 3-0 1st Rd.
Netherlands PSV Eindhoven Rangers (SCO) 3-2 Playoff
North Macedonia KF Shkupi Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 3-2 2nd Rd.
Northern Ireland Linfield FC Bodo/Glimt (NOR) 8-1 2nd Rd.
Norway Bodo/Glimt Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 4-2 Playoff
Poland Lech Poznan Qarabag FK (AZE) 5-2 1st Rd.
Rep. of Ireland Shamrock Rovers Ludogorets (BUL) 4-2 2nd Rd.
Romania CFR Cluj FC Pyunik (ARM) 2-2
(4-3 pens) 		1st Rd.
San Marino La Fiorita Inter Club
d'Escaldes (AND) 		2-1* Prelim.
Serbia Red Star Belgrade Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 5-4 Playoff
Slovakia Slovan Bratislava Ferencvaros (HUN) 5-3 2nd Rd.
Slovenia NK Maribor FC Sheriff (MDA) 1-0 2nd Rd.
Sweden Malmo FF FK Zalgiris (LTU) 3-0 2nd Rd.
Switzerland FC Zurich Qarabag FK (AZE) 5-4 2nd Rd.
Turkey Fenerbahce Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 2-1 2nd Rd.
Turkey Trabzonspor FC Copenhagen (DEN) 2-1 Playoff
Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv Benfica (POR) 5-0 Playoff
Wales The New Saints Linfield FC (NIR) 2-1 1st Rd.
