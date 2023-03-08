Change location
Teams out of UEFA Champions League 2022/2023: PSG join latest clubs eliminated from Round of 16
By Joshua Thomas
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign is fast approaching its pointy end as more teams are sent packing from the competition.
With the knockout stages now underway, there are eight more clubs whose European adventure will end in the Round of 16.
The likes of Barcelona and Juventus failed to even make it out of their groups this season, highlighting just how competitive the Champions League continues to be.
As Round of 16 ties are completed, The Sporting News keeps track of which clubs have been eliminated from the competition.
Teams out of Champions League after Round of 16
Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund were the first two clubs to fall at the Round of 16 hurdle, and they were followed by star-studded PSG and Tottenham Hotspur the very next day.
Dortmund saw their 1-0 first-leg lead overturned by Chelsea in the return match, while PSG could never recover from a first-leg home loss to Bayern, and Brugge were pounded in both matches against Benfica. Tottenham failed to score in two games against a sturdy AC Milan side.
Unlike clubs that failed to escape their group in the Champions League, none of these teams will get a second chance in the Europa League, and it's a case of waiting till next season (that is, if they manage to qualify for European competitions).
|Country
|Team
|Eliminated by
| Aggregate
Score
|Belgium
|Club Brugge
|Benfica (POR)
|7-1
|England
|Tottenham Hotspur
|AC Milan (ITA)
|1-0
|France
|PSG
|Bayern Munich (GER)
|3-0
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|Chelsea (ENG)
|2-1
Teams eliminated in Champions League group stage 2022/23
There were 16 clubs that failed to progress from the group stage to the Champions League knockouts.
Spain's Barcelona and Italy's Juventus were two giants that surprisingly fell short of reaching the knockouts. Meanwhile, Rangers and Viktoria Plzen both finished group play without picking up a single point.
While teams that finished in fourth place saw their continental trophy dreams shattered, teams that came in third in their group were given a European lifeline through the second-tier Europa League knockout playoffs.
|Country
|Team
| Group /
Finish
| Group record
(W-D-L)
|Austria
|RB Salzburg
|E / 3rd
|1-3-2
|Croatia
|Dinamo Zagreb
|E / 4th
|1-1-4
|Czech Rep.
|Viktoria Plzen
|C / 4th
|0-0-6
|Denmark
|FC Copenhagen
|G / 4th
|0-3-3
|France
|Marseille
|D / 4th
|2-0-4
|Germany
|Bayer Leverkusen
|B / 3rd
|1-2-3
|Israel
|Maccabi Haifa
|H / 4th
|1-0-5
|Italy
|Juventus
|H / 3rd
|1-0-5
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|A / 3rd
|2-0-4
|Portugal
|Sporting CP
|D / 3rd
|2-1-3
|Scotland
|Celtic
|F / 4th
|0-2-4
|Scotland
|Rangers
|A / 4th
|0-0-6
|Spain
|Atletico Madrid
|B / 4th
|1-2-3
|Spain
|Barcelona
|C / 3rd
|2-1-3
|Spain
|Sevilla
|G / 3rd
|1-2-3
|Ukraine
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|F / 3rd
|1-2-3
Teams eliminated in Champions League qualifying 2022/23
There were 46 teams knocked out during the five rounds of qualifying that were held during the 2022 summer months, with only six clubs advancing to join the group stage.
Benfica (Portugal), FC Copenhagen (Denmark), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) and Rangers (Scotland) survived qualifying to reach the lucrative group stage, though the Champions League journey for five of those six would eventually end there.
* one-off elimination games
|Country
|Team
|Eliminated by
| Aggregate
Score
| Qualifying
Stage
|Albania
|KF Tirana
|F91 Dudelange (LUX)
|3-1
|1st Rd.
|Andorra
| Inter Club
d'Escaldes
|Vikingur Reykjavik (ICE)
|1-0*
|Prelim.
|Armenia
|FC Pyunik
|Red Star Belgrade (SRB)
|7-0
|3rd Rd.
|Austria
|Sturm Graz
|Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
|3-1
|3rd Rd.
|Azerbaijan
|Qarabag FK
|Viktoria Plzen (CZE)
|2-1
|Playoff
|Belarus
|FC Shakhtyor
|NK Maribor (SVN)
|2-0
|1st Rd.
|Belgium
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|Rangers (SCO)
|3-2
|3rd Rd.
|Bosnia & Herz.
|Zrinjski Mostar
|FC Sheriff (MDA)
|1-0
|1st Rd.
|Bulgaria
|Ludogorets
|Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
|6-3
|3rd Rd.
|Cyprus
|Apollon Limassol
|Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
|4-2
|3rd Rd.
|Cyprus
|AEK Larnaca
|FC Midtjylland (DEN)
| 2-2
(4-3 pens)
|2nd Rd.
|Denmark
|FC Midtjylland
|Benfica (POR)
|7-2
|3rd Rd.
|Estonia
|FCI Levadia
|Vikingur (ICE)
|6-1*
|Prelim.
|Faroe Islands
|KI Klaksvik
|Bodo/Glimt (NOR)
|4-3
|1st Rd.
|Finland
|HJK Helsinki
|Viktoria Plzen (CZE)
|7-1
|2nd Rd.
|France
|AS Monaco
|PSV Eindhoven (NED)
|4-3
|3rd Rd.
|Georgia
|Dinamo Batumi
|Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
|2-1
|1st Rd.
|Gibraltar
|Lincoln Red Imps
|KF Shkupi (MKD)
|3-2
|1st Rd.
|Greece
|Olympiacos
|Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
|5-1
|2nd Rd.
|Hungary
|Ferencvaros
|Qarabag FK (AZE)
|4-2
|3rd Rd.
|Iceland
|Vikingur Reykjavik
|Malmo FF (SWE)
|6-5
|1st Rd.
|Kazakhstan
|FC Tobol
|Ferencvaros (HUN)
|5-1
|1st Rd.
|Kosovo
|FC Ballkani
|FK Zalgiris (LTU)
|2-1
|1st Rd.
|Latvia
|FK RFS
|HJK Helsinki (FIN)
| 2-2
(5-4 pens)
|1st Rd.
|Lithuania
|FK Zalgiris
|Bodo/Glimt (NOR)
|6-1
|3rd Rd.
|Luxembourg
|F91 Dudelange
|Pyunik (ARM)
|4-2
|2nd Rd.
|Malta
|Hibernians FC
|Shamrock Rovers (IRE)
|3-0
|1st Rd.
|Moldova
|FC Sheriff
|Viktoria Plzen (CZE)
|4-2
|3rd Rd.
|Montenegro
|FK Sutjeska
|Ludogorets (BUL)
|3-0
|1st Rd.
|Netherlands
|PSV Eindhoven
|Rangers (SCO)
|3-2
|Playoff
|North Macedonia
|KF Shkupi
|Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
|3-2
|2nd Rd.
|Northern Ireland
|Linfield FC
|Bodo/Glimt (NOR)
|8-1
|2nd Rd.
|Norway
|Bodo/Glimt
|Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
|4-2
|Playoff
|Poland
|Lech Poznan
|Qarabag FK (AZE)
|5-2
|1st Rd.
|Rep. of Ireland
|Shamrock Rovers
|Ludogorets (BUL)
|4-2
|2nd Rd.
|Romania
|CFR Cluj
|FC Pyunik (ARM)
| 2-2
(4-3 pens)
|1st Rd.
|San Marino
|La Fiorita
| Inter Club
d'Escaldes (AND)
|2-1*
|Prelim.
|Serbia
|Red Star Belgrade
|Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
|5-4
|Playoff
|Slovakia
|Slovan Bratislava
|Ferencvaros (HUN)
|5-3
|2nd Rd.
|Slovenia
|NK Maribor
|FC Sheriff (MDA)
|1-0
|2nd Rd.
|Sweden
|Malmo FF
|FK Zalgiris (LTU)
|3-0
|2nd Rd.
|Switzerland
|FC Zurich
|Qarabag FK (AZE)
|5-4
|2nd Rd.
|Turkey
|Fenerbahce
|Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
|2-1
|2nd Rd.
|Turkey
|Trabzonspor
|FC Copenhagen (DEN)
|2-1
|Playoff
|Ukraine
|Dynamo Kyiv
|Benfica (POR)
|5-0
|Playoff
|Wales
|The New Saints
|Linfield FC (NIR)
|2-1
|1st Rd.
