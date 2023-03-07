ESPN Unveils Top Newcomer For Ole Miss Entering Spring Football

Who was the biggest addition for the Rebels this offseason?

With spring practices officially underway across the Southeastern Conference, it is time to break down the top storylines and newcomers for every program in the league going into the fall.

ESPN released its top storylines and newcomers for each SEC team on Monday, and it is probably not too hard to guess what the top narrative is for the Ole Miss Rebels entering spring practices.

Here is ESPN's top storyline and newcomer for Ole Miss .

Top storyline: Some schools go into the spring trying to find a quarterback. Ole Miss goes into this spring trying to sort through its quarterbacks. Jaxson Dart was the Rebels' starter last season after transferring from USC. He will have his hands full keeping the job, as Lane Kiffin brought in Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State and Walker Howard from LSU. Sanders was a four-year starter and first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2021. Howard is a former five-star recruit who attempted just four passes a year ago as a freshman. All three are talented and have somewhat different skill sets. Sanders has been a really effective runner at quarterback throughout his career, which could pair nicely with an Ole Miss rushing game that has averaged at least 210 yards in all three of Kiffin's seasons. Quinshon Judkins led the SEC with 1,567 rushing yards last season as a freshman. Newcomer to watch: The Rebels brought in a couple of transfers to help on defense, but the big offseason acquisition was defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who oversaw the Alabama defense the past four seasons. Golding hopes to steady an Ole Miss defense that gave up too many long running plays last season.

The Rebels have one of the most talented quarterback rooms in the country going into next season. Jaxson Dart is now accompanied by former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and former LSU signal-caller Walker Howard.

While Sanders certainly fits the mold of Lane Kiffin's run-heavy offense, I believe that the job is Dart's to lose, as Sanders has thrown 21 interceptions in the last two seasons. Howard, who still has four more years of eligibility, will likely take a backup role this season and compete to be the starter in 2024.

Ole Miss has also brought in a plethora of defensive talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, but it is hard not to peg defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the biggest acquisition for the Rebels so far.

After spending the last four seasons calling plays for the dominant Alabama Crimson Tide defense, Golding looks to turn around a group that surrendered 168.0 rushing yards per game last fall.

