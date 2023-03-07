Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
The Daily Advertiser

Brian Kelly says LSU football WR Malik Nabers will not miss game time due to arrest

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser,

4 days ago

BATON ROUGE - LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers will not miss any game time this season due to his arrest in New Orleans last month, coach Brian Kelly told The Advocate on Tuesday.

Nabers was charged with illegally possessing a gun in New Orleans on Feb. 20. All charges against the star wideout were dropped the next day on the condition that the gun would not be returned to Nabers.

Kelly added that Nabers was disciplined internally as a result of the incident.

Nabers was the Tigers' leading receiver last season, catching 72 passes for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. He enters 2023 as LSU's undisputed top wideout for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

LSU ADDS MASON LUNSFORD: LSU football adds 6-foot-7 Maryland offensive lineman from transfer portal

MAASON SMITH UPDATE: Brian Kelly: LSU football DL Maason Smith will be a non-contact participant this spring

With Nabers returning, along with Kyren Lacy, Brian Thomas Jr. and Chris Hilton, the Tigers enter the new season with a deep receiving room after adding Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson and four-star signees Shelton Sampton Jr., Jalen Brown, Kyle Parker and Khai Prean.

LSU's spring practice schedule begins on Thursday.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Brian Kelly says LSU football WR Malik Nabers will not miss game time due to arrest

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

