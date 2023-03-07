BREAKING: James Harden's Final Injury Status For 76ers-Timberwolves Game

James Harden has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are in Minneapolis to face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as James Harden has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "James Harden (foot) ruled out Tuesday."

The 2018 MVP is in the middle of another phenomenal season with averages of 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 48 games.

He is also shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.

Last season, Harden was traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) in the middle of the season, so this is his first full year with Philadelphia.

Right now, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-22 record in 64 games.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone 7-3, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the 76ers are an impressive 18-12 in the 30 games they have played outside of Philadelphia.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

That said, the 76ers should be seen as a legitimate contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-32 record in 66 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 20-14 in 34 games at home.