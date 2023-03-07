Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: James Harden's Final Injury Status For 76ers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dUBV_0lB4BITN00

James Harden has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers are in Minneapolis to face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as James Harden has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "James Harden (foot) ruled out Tuesday."

The 2018 MVP is in the middle of another phenomenal season with averages of 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 48 games.

He is also shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range.

Last season, Harden was traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) in the middle of the season, so this is his first full year with Philadelphia.

Right now, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-22 record in 64 games.

Over the last ten games, the 76ers have gone 7-3, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the 76ers are an impressive 18-12 in the 30 games they have played outside of Philadelphia.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

That said, the 76ers should be seen as a legitimate contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-32 record in 66 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 20-14 in 34 games at home.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
James Harden Makes NBA History By Passing Michael Jordan
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History On Saturday
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Russell Westbrook's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This 3x 6th Man of The Year?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Andrew Wiggins On Saturday
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Bucks-Warriors
Milwaukee, WI8 hours ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Cowboys BREAKING: Dak & Zach Move Contracts - $30M New Cap Room
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Showdown With Bucks
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
Steve Kerr Admits Mistake After Warriors Loss To Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie: 'I Am Not The Cancer!' Mavs Star Fires Back at 'Bitter' Critics
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. '100-Percent,' Working Out for Teams
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cowboys Trade Gallup & Pick for Hopkins? Cap Cost Made Simple
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shares Update On Ja Morant Following Win Against Warriors
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Saturday Morning
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Josh Hart Views Knicks' Shocking Loss in Perspective
New York City, NY2 days ago
LeBron James Shares His Opinion On Who Should Win NBA Coach Of The Year
Sacramento, CA11 hours ago
Russell Westbrook Makes History in Clippers vs. Knicks Game
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Lakers News: Los Angeles Gifts LeBron James With Gaudy New Chain
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Suns Are No Longer True Title Contenders
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
BREAKING: Wagner Gets Free Agent Call from Quinn's Cowboys
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Pro wrestling icon and reality TV star Bryan Danielson hints at retirement after grueling, blood-soaked Iron Man match
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy