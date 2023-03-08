Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Meow Wolf's guide to a family-friendly, art-forward Denver Spring Break

By Kyla Pearce,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkAnb_0lB4BHae00
Meow Wolf, known for its quirky and interactive art displays, released a list of art and play-focused things to do in Denver for spring break. Courtesy of Marcus Murray/Meow Wolf

"Literally, like, the best day ever!"

Meow Wolf, the Denver "art exhibition" known for its immersive, creative and quirky displays, suggests a Family-Friendly Spring Break in Denver full of activities that share the art exhibition's goal to engage everyone's sense of curiosity and play.

"A family-friendly trip doesn't have to mean repeating the same tired formula year after year where you spend more time fighting about what to do than actually doing it," Meow Wolf's Elise Trivers wrote in the blog. "This is the family trip that both you and your kids will be stoked that you shared together."

Talk about quirky, how many entertainment businesses send potential visitors ideas of other locations to spend time and money?

Meow Wolf's Family-Friendly Guide to Denver focuses on art-forward and imagination-inspiring activities to keep the whole family entertained over spring break. The blog includes:

  • Convergence Station, 1338 1st St., Denver: Meow Wolf's largest permanent installation, which "transports participants of all ages into new dimensions of storytelling and creative exploration."
  • Children's Museum, 2121 Children's Museum Drive, Denver: including indoor and outdoor climbing structures, a faux fire station, rooms dedicated to bubbles and water, a book nook and an art studio, the museum encourages creativity and hands-on exploration
  • Upstairs Circus, 1500 Wynkoop St. #100, Denver: a creative space where everyone selects a DIY project, with options including leather goods, jewelry and home décor, and makes them together. There is also a bar for 21+ participants.
  • RiNo mural tour: brightly painted walls that "might be enough to wrench (teens') eyeballs off their phones just long enough to snap some selfies." Meow Wolf recommends starting behind Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St., Denver, and heading northeast.
  • Parks: Washington Park, Cheesman Park and City Park are three of Denver's biggest and most popular parks. Paco Sanchez Park, named after the man who started the first Spanish-language radio station in Denver "looks as if Dr. Seuss designed a training facility for astronauts," with its funky climbing structures.
  • Rino Art Park, 1900 35th St., Denver: An art-focused public green space with an elevated promenade, murals and uniquely crafted seating spots, like swinging benches and lounge chairs.
  • Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge: View wildlife (bison, raptors, coyotes, prairie dogs, and more) from the warmth of your vehicle.
  • Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver: An amusement park, where Meow Wolf recommends riding Kaleidoscape, their "artist-driven dark ride that gently spins you through a neon fever dream of alien landscapes and laser tunnels." (Editor's note: Elitch Gardens doesn't open for the season until April 29)
  • Bear Creek Lake Park, 15600 W. Morrison Rd., Lakewood: If the weather is good enough, rent paddleboards from Rocky Mountain Paddleboard and explore the lake.
  • The Inventing Room, 4433 W. 28th Ave. #101, Denver: A Willy Wonka-inspired candy shop run by a "sugary mad scientist."
  • Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd., Denver: Explore artifacts including buggies, motorcycles, steam locomotives and more.
  • Lakeside Amusement Park, 4601 Sheridan Blvd., Denver: Hop on amusement park rides, including 1940s wooden roller coaster "The Cyclone," Lakeside's most popular ride. (Editor's note: Lakeside doesn't open until May, and then weekends only)

Meow Wolf's exhibits engage people's senses of play and curiosity, Trivers said, and they want to encourage people to take those values into the world.

"Our Family-Friendly Guide to Denver features art-forward activities and unique locations that might be new to even locals, with an emphasis on supporting locally-owned businesses," Trivers said.

Denver has something for everyone, whether that be art, food, music or outdoor adventure, Trivers said. Meow Wolf hopes people visit Convergence Station and bring the same sense of art-educing wonder to the world beyond Meow Wolf.

Read the full blog at: meowwolf.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
'Best day ever!' annual St. Patrick's Day Parade brings festive fun to Denver
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Colorado's Mount Evans name change hits mysterious snag in final hour
Denver, CO2 days ago
Slattery’s Pub & Grill starts Saint Patrick's Day events for Denver area this weekend
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Skier from Boulder dead following collision with tree at Colorado resort
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Three observations from Denver Nuggets' frustrating loss to San Antonio Spurs
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver student killed near East High School frames end of mayoral debate
Denver, CO2 days ago
Someone in South Denver seems to be poisoning prairie dogs, but nobody knows who
Denver, CO1 day ago
LinkedIn cofounder, former DaVita CEO pour money into Denver mayor's race
Denver, CO2 days ago
Rudy Carey gets record-breaking 10th state title as Denver East routs Fossil Ridge
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Denver Zoo euthanizes 29-year-old giraffe
Denver, CO2 days ago
Racism concerns mark Aurora City Council sister city discussion
Aurora, CO2 days ago
J.T. Compher paid no mind to trade deadline as Colorado Avalanche’s established No. 2 center
Denver, CO1 day ago
New position could bring better transparency in Denver jail health care
Denver, CO1 day ago
Sienna Betts, Colorado’s next girls basketball star, takes 11-seed Grandview back to 6A championship game
Denver, CO1 day ago
BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Friday, March 10)
Denver, CO1 day ago
Report: Denver Broncos release three players to create cap space
Denver, CO1 day ago
2 passengers injured in train derailment in Colorado
Golden, CO7 hours ago
Colorado coach Tad Boyle on ejection: 'I'm going to fight for this team'
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Suspects in custody after woman fatally shot in Denver Thursday
Denver, CO5 hours ago
King Soopers vows no store closures, $1 billion for wages, benefits following Safeway merger
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado falls just short of upsetting No. 2 UCLA in Pac-12 tournament
Boulder, CO2 days ago
18-year-old caught driving 106 miles per hour in Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Denver Public School officials tearfully vote to close three schools
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Sunny skies Thursday, chances of rain scattered throughout the weekend
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain after 1 p.m.
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Denver schools superintendent speaks out after school closures: 'It's about having a plan'
Denver, CO1 day ago
Broomfield’s Holy Family shocks 4A boys bracket, wins state title as 17 seed
Broomfield, CO4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy