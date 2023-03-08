Open in App
Camarillo, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Demolition of former Camarillo Kmart part of shopping center upgrades

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star,

4 days ago
  • Kmart demolition is moving slowly so materials can be recycled.
  • Shopping center renovations could be done by early 2025.
  • Nearby Vons will move to former Kmart site.

The slow-motion demolition of the abandoned Kmart building in Camarillo is underway and will likely be finished by the end of the month.

Crews began tearing down the approximately 107,000-square-foot structure at 940 Arneill Road on Feb. 15. The former Kmart anchored the Central Plaza shopping center for decades before the store closed in 2019.

A new 64,000-square-foot building will go up in its place as part of a larger revitalization project, said Crosby Slaught, director of leasing and acquisition for Investec Real Estate Cos. The Santa Barbara-based firm owns the shopping center, which was built around 1971.

Upgrades will include landscape improvements, an outdoor dining area and new facades for the center's eight buildings, Slaught said. The 16-acre property sits at the northeast corner of Arneill and Ponderosa Drive.

A 3,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station along with another 3,500-square-foot retail building are also planned, a city report said.

The project is expected to be finished in late 2024 or early 2025.

Slaught said crews are tearing apart the former Kmart building piece by piece because most of the materials are being recycled.

When the new building is up, the center's existing Vons will move in. The switch will mean a larger space for the grocery store since its current location is about 38,000 square feet, Slaught said.

Investec will fill the former Vons building with one or two retailers or fitness-oriented businesses, he said.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

