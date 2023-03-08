Newport High School cancels 2023 baseball season

The Newport Wildcats have announced that they have canceled their 2023 baseball season after it was determined that they would be unable to field a full team, the school announced on Tuesday.

Athletic director Michael Hunter said only nine students showed up to preseason workouts. Since nine players are needed to play the field, and baseball teams rely on a rotating pitching staff, the decision was also made out of an abundance of caution for the health of the athletes.

Since the season was canceled less than one week before games are scheduled to start, players are unable to join a neighboring school's roster. This is due to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's transfer rules as well as an effort to maintain competitive balance.

The Wildcats had 14 games scheduled for this season and had a record of 3-18 in 2022. Hunter hopes that there will be enough interest in 2024 for Newport to be able to field a team again.