Bronny James is officially a five-star college recruit

Thus far, On3 is the only outlet to give James a five-star rating. He remains a four-star for 247 Sports , ESPN and Rivals — each having him as the eighth-best guard in the class.
Those sites can potentially move their rankings up as the high school basketball season nears its end.
On3’s Jamie Shaw had plenty to say about the strides James has made throughout his high school career.
“Even with the brightest of spotlights on him, Bronny continues to grow in his game,” Shaw said of Bronny’s 18-spot jump. “He entered Sierra Canyon as a freshman and arguably as the most famous high schooler in sports.
“This fame has followed him, and even continued to grow. But so has Bronny’s game.”
