Open in App
Oregon State
See more from this location?
New York Post

Bronny James is officially a five-star college recruit

By Noah Concordia,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180b7R_0lB4AFmz00

Bronny James is finally a a 5-star recruit according to the On3’s basketball recruit rankings .

The upgrade comes less than 24 hours after Lebron James tweeted that his son is “definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on league pass today.”

Tuesday afternoon, James’ stock skyrocketed: he now has a 98 score and is the No. 2-ranked combo guard and ninth-ranked nationally by On3.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound prospect has offers from several blue blood programs around the country.

According to The Oregonian , James has lowered his options to a “top five or six” including Oregon, Ohio State, and USC, with the Buckeyes the overwhelming favorite to land his services.

Thus far, On3 is the only outlet to give James a five-star rating. He remains a four-star for 247 Sports , ESPN and Rivals — each having him as the eighth-best guard in the class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyNqf_0lB4AFmz00
Bronny’s NIL value is $7.2 million according to On3.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Those sites can potentially move their rankings up as the high school basketball season nears its end.

On3’s Jamie Shaw had plenty to say about the strides James has made throughout his high school career.

“Even with the brightest of spotlights on him, Bronny continues to grow in his game,” Shaw said of Bronny’s 18-spot jump. “He entered Sierra Canyon as a freshman and arguably as the most famous high schooler in sports.

Industry Comparison for On3 5⭐️ Bronny James. https://t.co/3ue8xtzSV2 pic.twitter.com/3mHdZfhJcg

— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 7, 2023

“This fame has followed him, and even continued to grow. But so has Bronny’s game.”

The younger James made plenty of noise during Sierra Canyon’s playoff run , pacing his team with 21 points un a 61-55 win over Etiwanda in the CIF Southern California Regional Division 1 playoffs last week.

That performance also drew some attention from his NBA superstar dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLsdy_0lB4AFmz00
Lebron James has openly spoke about playing with his son in the NBA.
Getty Images

“Bronny you were SPECIAL tonight kid!!” the Lakers star tweeted. “Keep going!”

Although Bronny’s pre-professional career has not been viewed in the same spotlight as his father’s —  he is still heir to the James throne — and the shoes to fill are huge.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Baylor Basketball Changed Forever After a Player Murdered His Teammate
Waco, TX2 days ago
Tempers flare after outrageous called third strike ends college game
Itta Bena, MS7 hours ago
Kansas coach Bill Self will miss entire Big 12 tournament after successful medical procedure
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Ryley Tate Wilson The Voice 2023 Audition “Dancing On My Own” Robyn, Season 23
Montgomery, AL1 day ago
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL15 days ago
Mother wants answers after 13-year-old son with autism was recorded using the bathroom by students
New Caney, TX2 days ago
Tim McGraw Helps Dad Battling Cancer Do Something Special For His Daughters
West Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ20 hours ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in shooting incident at Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Reality TV star Denise Russo dead at 44: ‘Most loving and loyal person’
San Diego, CA1 day ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
No. 6 Marquette bests No. 15 Xavier to win Big East title
Milwaukee, WI36 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy