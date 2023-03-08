Friends of Charity Auto Fair returns for 18th year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is back for another year.

This year, Hospice of Southern West Virginia is excited to host the charity event on July 14 & 15 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

This is the 18th year the event is being held and the fifth Hospice has hosted, alongside Brian’s Safe House.

The director of public relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Angel Blankenship, said the event brings out a lot of cars for people to look at.

“It’s a really great event for the whole community,” said Blankenship. “We have people from all over who are involved and bring their cars in. We have had about 500 cars register each year for the event. So it’s a great way for the community to come out and support us as non-profits.”

Blankenship said a sign-up event is coming up for anyone interested in showing their car at the fair.

The signup will be held outside Marquee Cinemas on May 20th, the day the next “Fast and the Furious” movie releases in theaters.

