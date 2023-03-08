Open in App
Sissonville, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Community reacts to local restaurant closing in Sissonville, West Virginia

By Rachel Pellegrino,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xlMks_0lB49SRa00

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A local restaurant is set to close its doors, but not without thanking the community and employees for their support over the last 37 years.

According to the business owner, Natalie Edens Fisher, TopSpot Country Cookin’ & Catering will permanently close its doors on Saturday, April 15.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

“It is time, but we do appreciate those who have walked through that door who have helped us in this long journey,” Fisher said. “Great memory, great times, it’s been a great run.”

Even though employees and community members are saddened by the decision, they plan to continue showing support until the last day.

“I just enjoy working here. It feels like home,” said Phyllis Haynes, who has worked there for 35 years. “I’m sad about it being closed and it’s going to take some time to get used to because I’ve been here all this time.”

According to Fisher, TopSpot has been serving up food since 1986. It all started as a dream but grew into something so much more.

“My mother was a wonderful person and this is all because of her and my father and employees and customers,” Fisher said. “They’ve all made it happen and she was extremely proud of what she’d done.”

Fisher said her mother, Janet Edens, passed away from cancer in July 2022. After that, she took over the restaurant, but her mother’s death made her realize the importance of spending time with her family.

West Virginia Governor signs largest tax cut in state history into law

“This business takes a lot,” she said. “It takes a lot of time and energy and I just need that time with my family.”

Customers like Dean Henson, who has been there since the very beginning, are heartbroken, but they appreciate the time the restaurant has been open.

“My wife worked here when they first started. They had a laundromat and a little sandwich shop,” Henson said. “It’s heartbreaking, but I understand. The kids that have taken over, which are my age now, want to spend time with their grandkids.”

Customers that spoke with 13 News said they are going to miss the food, but most of all, they are going to miss the feeling they got every time they walked in the door.

“Just saying ‘Hi’ to everybody and sitting down and visiting, we’re going to miss that part of it,” said Jim Casdorph. “We come here because good food, good atmosphere, everybody knows each other in the community.”

Over the years, the restaurant has won several awards including two Taste of Charleston People’s Choice Awards. Fisher attributes the success to her parents, but also to their employees and customers who’ve stuck by them over the years.

Food bank receives more than 3,000 donations for National Cereal Day in Putnam County, West Virginia

To pay back all of their support, the restaurant will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day on April 15. She said the food will be free, but donation jars will be set out to help the restaurant’s employees while they transition into future careers.

The business will go up for auction as a “fully functional restaurant” on May 4. Fisher said most of what’s inside the restaurant will stay in hopes whoever buys it will continue her mother’s dream.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
High school students honored for saving barn animals in Mason County, West Virginia
Point Pleasant, WV21 hours ago
West Virginia health, social leaders to host free forum on Medicaid changes
Charleston, WV3 hours ago
West Virginia Juneteenth Celebration looking for vendors and artists
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charleston, West Virginia, man declares, celebrates ‘Feed a First Responder Day’ on his 30th birthday
Charleston, WV2 days ago
No injuries after crews contain trailer fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
Salt Rock, WV10 hours ago
Train cars in Charleston, West Virginia, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
Parkersburg, WV1 day ago
West Virginia animal shelter helping cat badly injured in house fire
Charleston, WV9 hours ago
Crews on scene of fire in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
2023 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia, canceled
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Group of West Virginia families ask for investigation into Southern Regional Jail at Capitol Building
Beaver, WV1 day ago
Woman injured in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, fire flown to Pittsburgh
Point Pleasant, WV2 days ago
Teen dies in fire in Lavalette, West Virginia
Lavalette, WV2 days ago
New playground coming soon to Nitro, West Virginia
Nitro, WV3 days ago
Body discovered in Cabwaylingo State Forest
Dingess, WV2 days ago
Beloved barbecue restaurant opening second location in downtown Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago
1 taken to hospital after crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia closing outpatient Surgery Center, home health services
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Snow Drought Update for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Report: This is the safest city in West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV11 hours ago
Restaurant in Sissonville, West Virginia, to close after 37 years
Sissonville, WV5 days ago
Crews rush to scene of house fire
Charleston, WV1 day ago
These robots are making jobs easier for workers at a West Virginia Golden Corral
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Police seek missing man in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV3 days ago
Man dies in crash on I-77S in Wood County, West Virginia
Parkersburg, WV3 days ago
West Virginia State Police plan April sobriety check point in Jackson County
Ripley, WV3 days ago
House damaged in Pomeroy, Ohio, fire
Pomeroy, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy