WVNS

New study reveals increase in car crashes where drivers were drunk or under the influence during pandemic

By Conor Doherty,

4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new West Virginia University study reveals there was an increase in the number of car crashes where the driver was drunk or under the influence of drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study was published in the online journal “Injury Epidemiology”, and compared medical records for patients between two time periods; a pre-COVID period and a period during the COVID pandemic.

The study showed there was a 31 percent increase in the number of patients who tested positive for drugs or alcohol during the COVID period.

Dr. Safi Syed, a psychiatrist at Appalachian Psychiatric Services, spoke about the impact the pandemic had on people.

“As far as the pandemic is concerned, during that time, it was a stressful time for everybody so there was an increase of mood anxiety and an increase in substance abuse,” said Syed.

Dr. Syed said people need to know what resources are available to them to get help.

“There are times when patients may not want to, but they may realize that’s what they may need,” Syed added. “There are resources, there are outpatient resources, there are inpatient resources, and there are rehab facilities, other than clinics.”

Additionally, the study found 57 percent of patients were men between the ages of 20 and 45. 84 percent of those patients in the study were the driver of the vehicle that crashed.

