Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech regents OK funding to design new $38 million residence hall

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuvJo_0lB48RWe00

ODESSA — The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents recently authorized Tech in Lubbock to begin designing an anticipated 300-bed residence hall with an anticipated budget of $38 million.

The West Village II Residence Hall will be next to West Village I Residence Hall on 19th Street — across from Covenant Medical Center.

Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said this comes as there's been an increase in upperclassmen interested in living on campus. As of right now, there are enough beds for first-year students on campus, and Schovanec said the university will most likely cap that at 7,000 students.

Noel Sloan, CFO for Tech, said building this dorm will allow the administration to close sections of the older dorms to allow for renovations without greatly affecting the number of beds available for students.

The board unanimously approved the initial expenditure of $640,397 to start a design contract.

Vice Chancellor Billy Breedlove of Facilities Planning and Construction for the system said it was too early to say when construction could begin on the project.

Mateo Rosiles is a journalist covering Breaking News and Trends in Lubbock and around the area. Send him news tips atmrosiles@gannett.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lubbock, TX newsLocal Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center prepares students for emergency response
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
‘Welcome to ERCOT.’ Regulators approve city of Lubbock, Texas, shift to retail competition
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Local salsa company pays tribute to Lubbock skyline
Lubbock, TX8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Slaton ISD school board votes to adopt four-day school week
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
City Council agrees to work with nonprofit on new park in downtown Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Game room regulations proposed for Lubbock county
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Slaton ISD approves 4-day school week
Slaton, TX1 day ago
New safety measures at Frenship ISD
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
With Sambugers Gone, Here Are Other Great Lubbock Local Burgers
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Remembering the Devastating Tornado that Struck Lubbock: A Look Back at the Tragedy and Recovery
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Small Town Restaurants That Are A Short Drive From Lubbock
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Looking For A Good Salad Bar? Lubbock Might Be Getting One Sooner Than You Think
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
If You’re Leaving Or Coming Into Lubbock, You Must Avoid The Highway Of Death
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
First Of It’s Type & New Concept Japanese Grill Set To Open in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
You Might Be Able To Buy Liquor On Sunday In Lubbock Soon
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Popular Texas Born Taco Chain Has Set Opening Date & Great Location in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
1 injured in East Lubbock shooting overnight
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock husband and wife start organ donation journey at UMC
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Texas Girls & Boys Ranch collecting luggage donations for kids in foster care
Lubbock, TX12 hours ago
Slaton Bakery on 100 years: “We couldn’t do it without the help of our employees”
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Adams walks away from Tech with roughly $4 million, settlement revealed
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Texas Tech Center Fardaws Aimaq to Enter Transfer Portal: Reports
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 58 People Arrested Feb. 27 – March 5
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
LPD reveals more details, identity of victim fatally shot Thursday in Central Lubbock
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Food truck festival: Free events hosted at YWCA by women-owned food trucks for Women’s History Month
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
One person dead following robbery in Central Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Children admitted weekly to UMC ICU with severe burns caused by Ramen Noodles
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Hawkeyes Drop Series Opener to Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy