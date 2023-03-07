Texas Tech regents OK funding to design new $38 million residence hall

ODESSA — The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents recently authorized Tech in Lubbock to begin designing an anticipated 300-bed residence hall with an anticipated budget of $38 million.

The West Village II Residence Hall will be next to West Village I Residence Hall on 19th Street — across from Covenant Medical Center.

Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said this comes as there's been an increase in upperclassmen interested in living on campus. As of right now, there are enough beds for first-year students on campus, and Schovanec said the university will most likely cap that at 7,000 students.

Noel Sloan, CFO for Tech, said building this dorm will allow the administration to close sections of the older dorms to allow for renovations without greatly affecting the number of beds available for students.

The board unanimously approved the initial expenditure of $640,397 to start a design contract.

Vice Chancellor Billy Breedlove of Facilities Planning and Construction for the system said it was too early to say when construction could begin on the project.

