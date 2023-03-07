Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

Romanian citizen dies in ICE custody at Otay Mesa Detention Center

By City News Service,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB1h5_0lB4801W00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 50-year-old Romanian citizen died this weekend while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, authorities announced Monday.

Cristian Dumitascu was arrested on Feb. 22 near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, then transferred to ICE custody one week later, according to an ICE statement that did not disclose any other details regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Dumitascu died on Sunday, according to ICE, which said an autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

According to ICE's statement, "no additional details on Dumitascu's death are available at this time," but the agency stated it is required to publicize all reports regarding an in-custody death within 90 days, which can be viewed at https://www.ice.gov/detain/detainee-death-reporting .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Man sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for fatal San Marcos stabbing
San Marcos, CA22 hours ago
Man killed in South Bay; 2 arrested
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
Border Patrol agents rescue baby from suspected child trafficker in California
San Clemente, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man tased three times by Sheriff's Deputies while in diabetic emergency settles lawsuit for nearly $200,000
Encinitas, CA1 day ago
Man shot by deputies in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Driver tied to burglary report shot by sheriff's deputies in El Cajon
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA3 days ago
Man stabbed, beaten in East Village
San Diego, CA1 day ago
2 men arrested for murder in Chula Vista stabbing
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago
San Diego couple's murder remains unsolved 14 years later
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Judge upholds hearing for Carlsbad woman convicted of killing husband
Carlsbad, CA2 days ago
New Charges For Teacher Arrested For Having Relationship With 13 Year Old Student.
National City, CA16 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to murder for killing ex's twin daughters in Lemon Grove
Lemon Grove, CA22 hours ago
Shooter sought in killing of San Diego man
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Bam Margera Arrested for Domestic Violence After Alleged Assault
Escondido, CA1 day ago
Men Arrested For Holding Elder at Gunpoint
Poway, CA2 days ago
Denise Russo of ‘The X-Life’ dies in San Diego at 44
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Two critically injured in North County vehicle collision
Rancho Santa Fe, CA5 hours ago
Parents stunned after ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrest
National City, CA3 days ago
San Diego mother who lost her son to fentanyl overdose begs state legislators to pass AB 367
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Investigation underway after man found dead in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA4 days ago
Coyote caught in illegal jaw trap returned to wild after weeks of care
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Formerly homeless woman moves into apartment with help from local organization
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Man suspected of motorcycle theft, drug possession arrested
El Cajon, CA2 days ago
1 person stabbed to death in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA4 days ago
120 pounds of drugs seized in Murrieta
Murrieta, CA4 days ago
Off Duty Officer Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Family concerned about home in San Bernardino mountains
Running Springs, CA13 hours ago
Suspect breaks into Old Town restaurant: police
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Border Patrol agents say smugglers are getting more creative
San Diego, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy