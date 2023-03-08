Wi-Hi's super season falls just short of title game with Md. semis loss - how it went down

The Wicomico boys basketball team's playoff run has come to an end just one round short of the State Championship Game, as Wi-Hi (25-2) fell to New Town (25-3), 47-41, in their Class 2A State Semifinal game at Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.

It wasn't a pretty game offensively for either team, as Wi-Hi struggled with turnovers and New Town's perimeter defense, while New Town wasn't able to knock down shots consistently against Wi-Hi's zone defense. But New Town mustered up enough points to complement their stellar defensive outing, and punched their ticket to the Xfinity Center for the Class 2A State Championship Game on Thursday.

How it happened

Wi-Hi started off the game on a 7-2 run, and led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. But New Town's size and defensive pressure made things difficult for Wi-Hi in the second, as they struggled with turnovers and keeping New Town off the offensive glass. New Town went into halftime with only a six point lead, however, as Wi-Hi's defense was able to hang tough.

The third quarter was much of the same for Wi-Hi, as the offense struggled to go on any significant runs to take back their early lead. New Town led by eight heading into the fourth, and extended their lead to double-digits early in the final quarter.

Wi-Hi tried to make one last run, stringing together stops on defense while Antwan Wilson and Malique Leatherbury turned those stops into points. Wi-Hi cut New Town's lead to as little as four points in the fourth, but New Town responded with some big three-pointers and free throws at the end, closing out their victory and punching their ticket to the state title game on Thursday.

Malique Leatherbury led the way with 16 points for Wi-Hi, with Antwan Wilson pitching in 15, as the two of them combined for 31 of Wi-Hi's 41 points.

What it means and what's next

For Wi-Hi, another great season comes just short of a state championship, as they fall in the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

New Town will head to the Xfinity Center on Thursday afternoon, where they will face the winner of the Walkersville-Largo game in the Class 2A State Championship.