Open in App
Salisbury, MD
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Wi-Hi's super season falls just short of title game with Md. semis loss - how it went down

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bs9PP_0lB47sPc00

The Wicomico boys basketball team's playoff run has come to an end just one round short of the State Championship Game, as Wi-Hi (25-2) fell to New Town (25-3), 47-41, in their Class 2A State Semifinal game at Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.

It wasn't a pretty game offensively for either team, as Wi-Hi struggled with turnovers and New Town's perimeter defense, while New Town wasn't able to knock down shots consistently against Wi-Hi's zone defense. But New Town mustered up enough points to complement their stellar defensive outing, and punched their ticket to the Xfinity Center for the Class 2A State Championship Game on Thursday.

How it happened

  • Wi-Hi started off the game on a 7-2 run, and led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. But New Town's size and defensive pressure made things difficult for Wi-Hi in the second, as they struggled with turnovers and keeping New Town off the offensive glass. New Town went into halftime with only a six point lead, however, as Wi-Hi's defense was able to hang tough.
  • The third quarter was much of the same for Wi-Hi, as the offense struggled to go on any significant runs to take back their early lead. New Town led by eight heading into the fourth, and extended their lead to double-digits early in the final quarter.
  • Wi-Hi tried to make one last run, stringing together stops on defense while Antwan Wilson and Malique Leatherbury turned those stops into points. Wi-Hi cut New Town's lead to as little as four points in the fourth, but New Town responded with some big three-pointers and free throws at the end, closing out their victory and punching their ticket to the state title game on Thursday.
  • Malique Leatherbury led the way with 16 points for Wi-Hi, with Antwan Wilson pitching in 15, as the two of them combined for 31 of Wi-Hi's 41 points.

What it means and what's next

For Wi-Hi, another great season comes just short of a state championship, as they fall in the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

New Town will head to the Xfinity Center on Thursday afternoon, where they will face the winner of the Walkersville-Largo game in the Class 2A State Championship.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Salisbury, MD newsLocal Salisbury, MD
Maryland State Police release new details after trooper shot on Eastern Shore
Vienna, MD1 day ago
Delmarva Today 3-10-23 (Part 1) MD Trooper Shot & Wicomico County Sheriff Will Not Run Again
Salisbury, MD1 day ago
Eastern Shore man turns gun on self after allegedly shooting State trooper
Vienna, MD4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Baltimore City College Completes Undefeated Season, Wins Class 3A State Championship Over Damascus, 67-54
Damascus, MD1 day ago
Maryland Eastern Shore getting things turned around under Crafton
Princess Anne, MD1 day ago
Women’s basketball season ends in MEAC quarterfinal, 49-46
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Linked to Georgetown Job
Washington, DC1 day ago
Georgetown makes major decision about Patrick Ewing
Washington, DC2 days ago
Golf Course in Maryland is like any other you have seen!!
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
CFB world reacts to huge Maryland coaching move
College Park, MD2 days ago
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maryland
Cumberland, MD2 days ago
Tragic death of 14-year-old Ocean Pines boy brings entire community together
Ocean Pines, MD1 day ago
Hot Air Balloon Festival Planned For Ocean City; Illuminated Beach Displays Eyed At Night With Rides, Activities In West OC
Ocean City, MD3 days ago
Maryland restaurants celebrating National Crab Meat Day
Dundalk, MD2 days ago
Police ID 18-year-old Wise High School student killed in Upper Marlboro crash
Upper Marlboro, MD3 days ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC3 days ago
This American Restaurant in Maryland is Considered One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Annapolis, MD4 days ago
Police ID driver killed in Frederick tanker explosion last week
Frederick, MD1 day ago
New Maryland school ratings are out. Baltimore City and County performed among the worst.
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Study: D.C.-Area White Neighborhoods Receive More Capital Than Black Ones
Washington, DC3 days ago
Discover Maryland's Finest Seafood Dives
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Hammerjacks up for lease in South Baltimore's entertainment district
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
I.G. Burton preps to open new Chevrolet location
Berlin, MD4 days ago
These Maryland counties are part of a spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Prince George's County man had two cars stolen from him within hours
College Park, MD1 day ago
The second richest man in Maryland just passed away
Chevy Chase Village, MD1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy