El Salvador opens first permanent Latin American consulate office in Nashville

The first permanent Latin American Consul General's Office in Nashville celebrated its grand opening on Monday.

The government of El Salvador inaugurated this new office to better serve the 18,000 Salvadorans in Middle Tennessee, according to its website.

"This is a new effort by the government of President Nayib Bukele, who considers the Salvadoran diaspora a strategic partner in the nation's development, and he recognizes the need to link them with their country of origin, for the benefit of all," said Cindy Portal, vice minister of diaspora and human mobility.

Until now, Salvadorans had to travel to the Consulate General in Charlotte, North Carolina, 409 miles away by car or about seven hours.

Consulate General's Offices provide services to foreign nationals such as passports, identity documents, and legal consultations as well as serving as cultural connectors.

Typically, nations have located their Southern offices in larger cities such as Atlanta. The Japanese Consulate General, however, is in Nashville in the city's Midtown neighborhood.

At the Salvadoran Consulate General's ribbon cutting, several of Nashville's prominent Latino leaders were present including members of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, Casa de la Cultura Latinoamericana, and Nashville Noticias.

The new location is on Park Boulevard off Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville. Learn more on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ConsulNashvilleSV or call via WhatsApp: 503-7070-1071 or by phone at 1-888-301-1130.

