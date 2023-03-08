Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Victory Family Services hosts Open House educating public about foster parenthood

By Dalu Okoli,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmQve_0lB45FMD00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Family Services will host an event to teach the community about foster care and becoming a resource parent for foster children.

According to a news release, interested persons will hear about how they would impact foster children’s lives by becoming resource parents, as well as have their questions answered and learn how they would receive support throughout their resource parenthood journey.

‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby having little chance of survival

The Victory Family Services Open House will take place March 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at their location on 4200 Truxtun Ave. Ste. 202.

If interested, RSVP by March 20.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KHSD and local Rotary Clubs to host 35th annual Business Leadership and Ethics Conference
Bakersfield, CA2 hours ago
Poso Creek threatened with water overflow, residents asked to evacuate
Bakersfield, CA7 hours ago
‘Your life might depend on it’: Sheriff Youngblood urges residents in evacuation areas to leave flood zones
Kernville, CA22 hours ago
Kernville Unified School District closes schools Friday
Kernville, CA1 day ago
City of Bakersfield looking to fill a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission
Bakersfield, CA3 hours ago
Evacuation order issued for Kernville, Riverkern, Tillie Creek, Wofford Heights areas: Kern County FD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Reported threat to McAuliffe Elementary deemed not credible
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
‘We’re really afraid right now’: Members of Sikh temple in fear for their lives after arrest of former council candidate
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield Amazing Race returns to downtown for 2023
Bakersfield, CA2 hours ago
Community gathers to remember Noah Caceres
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
‘Kernville tough’: Residents show resilience amid flooding
Kernville, CA22 hours ago
A major storm is approaching, organizations offering help
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield FD deploys 6-member water rescue team to assist Merced County ahead of storm
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield men claim they were threatened with ICE after tipping BPD about alleged plot
Bakersfield, CA23 hours ago
Bakersfield’s gender pay gap ranks one-third above national average
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield plans on buying and restoring eyesore, ‘chronic nuisance’ properties
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Cal Water asking Kernville customers to conserve water
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Highway 58 at Chester Avenue to close to evening traffic
Bakersfield, CA4 hours ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Kernville residents haven’t seen the Kern River surge like this before
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Real Road to close for one-way traffic to allow for maintenance work
Bakersfield, CA4 hours ago
Local elementary robotics team secures spot at world championship
Bakersfield, CA2 hours ago
Coroner releases identification of man shot, killed in Rosamond
Rosamond, CA3 days ago
BPD searches for 2 people suspected of theft, fraud
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Riverkern, Kernville ahead of storm, shelter open in Lake Isabella
Kernville, CA2 days ago
Kern River water levels rise 17 feet during rain storm in Kernville
Kernville, CA1 day ago
1 in custody after alleged armed robbery, 2 outstanding: BPD
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
At least 1 injured in motorcycle crash in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy