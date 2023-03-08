Open in App
State College, PA
How Ji’Ayir Brown fits with every team in the AFC North

By Sam Dehring,

4 days ago

As the combine concludes, we now wait for Penn State’s pro day for key prospects like Joey Porter Jr. , Parker Washington, and Ji'Ayir Brown .

The Nittany Lions have had plenty of talent come through State College throughout the years. Last year, wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected in the first round by the Washington Commanders. This year, the player to watch for Penn State is Porter Jr. Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was drafted by the 49ers in last year’s draft. He is now on the Commanders.

Speaking of Penn State’s secondary, another key player to keep an eye on to see where he gets drafted is safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Brown, like current Chicago Bears safety and 2022 second-round draft pick Jaquon Brisker , is another JUCO product that really made a name for himself at Penn State. There are plenty of teams that could use a player like Brown.

Let’s take a closer look at how Ji’Ayir Brown fits with every team in the NFL, starting with the AFC North.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ji'Ayir Brown brings plenty of experience to the table, and with the Bengals possibly losing Jesse Bates to free agency this offseason, they will need a reliable player to pair with Daxton Hill. Brown would be a perfect fit for them. You would have two athletic safeties who can make plays from all over the field. You could certainly also make an argument that Brown is a sleeper prospect, and with a team that needs to get stronger in their secondary, the Bengals would welcome Brown into their safety room.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' star of their secondary is Minkah Fitzpatrick, but what about finding someone to pair with him? What about a versatile and athletic player like Ji'Ayir Brown? The Steelers also have Terrell Edmunds set to become a free agent this offseason. Brown's strongest suit is free safety, but if a team like the Steelers were to draft him, it would be interesting to see how they would utilize him in their secondary. Brown played over 200 snaps in a deep safety role, and his versatility certainly doesn't go unnoticed.

Cleveland Browns

Here is a team that could really use a player like Ji'Ayir Brown. The Browns current starting free safety is Anthony Bell. He has been terrible, but they could also use an upgrade to pair him with Grand Delpit. Brown's versatility is something that the Browns will fall in love with. With cornerback Greedy Williams set to become a free agent this offseason, the Browns' cornerback room is still filled with youth, led by Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome. On top of that, bringing in a player like Brown would help bolster the Browns' secondary room.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round of last year. However, bringing in a player like Ji'Ayir Brown would be a fun and exciting secondary room for the Ravens. Baltimore's secondary room is also going to have to deal with the contracts of some key cornerbacks like Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. So, the Ravens are going to need to add some more talent to their secondary. That is where Ji'Ayir Brown comes in. [lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1121]

