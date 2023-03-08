Weather Kid: Adriana

( WFXR ) — Our Weather Kid for Tuesday March 7th is Adriana who is a 5th grade student at Stewartsville Elem. She would much rather it be either summer or spring vs. winter. She is already an accomplished gymnast, competing throughout the area and taking home a few medals. I would like to thank her for helping me do the weather.

