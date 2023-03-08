Open in App
Marianna, FL
WMBB

Chipola aiming for third consecutive state title

By Sam Granville,

4 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola Men’s Basketball team is aiming for their third consecutive FCSAA Region 8 title en route to an NJCAA championship.

The Indians (27-3) won their third straight Panhandle Conference title (sharing with Northwest Florida) and enters the state tournament in Niceville as the No. 1 seed.

In his third season with the program, Chipola Head Coach Donnie Tyndall said his team’s focus is on bringing a national championship banner to Marianna.

“I’m not really bashful or afraid to say that’s the goal,” Tyndall said. “I’m not delusional as to how hard that is. You can be really, really good and not get a break or two, and things not go your way to win it all. But I’m trying to get better still every day and practice in hopes that we can chase that another state title and then make another run out there in Hutchinson, Kansas.”

Last season, Chopola took down Northwest Florida in the state tournament semifinal before the Raiders eventually ran the table and won the NJCAA Championship. Tyndall said if they face NWF on their home court this week it will be a difficult challenge.

“They play a tough first-round game,” Tyndall said. “And if we win and they win, we’ll actually play each other in the semifinals again. So I’m not pulling for or against anybody, but I do know that Northwest on their home floor isn’t an easy task.”

The top-ranked Indians will face No. 8 seed Miami Dade in the first round on Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Northwest Florida State’s Raider Arena.

