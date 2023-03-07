Open in App
Lancaster, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Lancaster couple found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Anthony Avalos, 10

By Will Conybeare,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ll7Sg_0lB3xUtK00

A Los Angeles judge found a Lancaster mother and her boyfriend guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday in the 2018 death of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.

L.A. Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, guilty of one count each of murder and torture for the boy’s death in a non-jury trial after both defendants waived their right to a jury.

Anthony Avalos was found unresponsive in his family’s Lancaster apartment on June 20, 2018, and died the next morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUXJq_0lB3xUtK00
Kareem Ernesto Leiva, left, and Heather Maxine Barron appear for their arraignment in a Lancaster courtroom on Oct. 3, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

According to prosecutors, Anthony was tortured for at least five days before he died.

Barron and Leiva are also facing two counts of child abuse involving Anthony’s half-siblings.

The murder conviction includes the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture.

“Today’s guilty verdict marks another milestone in the aftermath of the horrific death of young Anthony Avalos,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Justice has been lawfully served in court, but nothing will bring Anthony back or fill the void that his loss has caused in the community and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”

Both Barron and Leiva face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Alleged serial killer charged in cold-case murders dies behind bars
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Women ordered to strand trial for the death of a woman seeking a BBL
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suspect Shoots at Deputies, Barricades in Home; Nearby Residents Evacuated
Valinda, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25-year-old arrested for attempted murder after newborn found in restroom trash can in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Ontario police shoot man who smuggled handgun into squad car after arrest, authorities say
Ontario, CA13 hours ago
1 hospitalized in Redondo Beach mall shooting
Redondo Beach, CA2 hours ago
Valinda standoff continues after shootout between armed man and LASD deputies
Valinda, CA4 hours ago
Arrest made in 1997 cold-case killing of bank teller Monica Leech in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Woman Arrested After Discovery of Baby Abandoned in Fullerton Service Station Bathroom
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Man arrested for allegedly drugging, assaulting woman at The Abbey in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago
California mom arrested after newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Suspect in Lincoln Heights police shooting identified; 3 officers recovering
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Abandoned baby found in Orange County gas station bathroom; woman arrested
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA4 days ago
Arrest made in nearly 25-year-old murder case in Ventura County
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff, chase through Compton
Compton, CA1 day ago
Man barricaded in Valinda home after exchanging gunfire with LASD deputies, shooting at pedestrians
Valinda, CA20 hours ago
Teen’s death, 2nd stabbing in El Sereno occurred ‘with no provocation’: LAPD
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Three charged after drug bust that allegedly found 1 million fentanyl pills in El Monte car
El Monte, CA1 day ago
3 hospitalized in South Los Angeles shooting
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jealous Boyfriend Busted
Piru, CA3 days ago
Three men arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing one million fentanyl pills
El Monte, CA2 days ago
Thousand Oaks Gang Fight Leads to Six Arrests
Thousand Oaks, CA3 days ago
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Pico Rivera, CA3 days ago
93-year-old Crestline woman with dementia found dead in her snowed-in home with no heat
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Fullerton woman arrested after newborn baby was found in gas station bathroom
Fullerton, CA1 day ago
Woman found with significant injuries inside vehicle in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA3 days ago
$200 million judgment for family of young musician killed in DUI crash in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA3 days ago
Man Beaten Unconscious in Old Pasadena in Middle of Street by Unknown Assailant
Pasadena, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy