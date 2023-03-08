Open in App
KTLA

Uber to deploy new features to make airport travel easier

By Travis Schlepp,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtGIL_0lB3xKJI00

The ride-hailing service Uber is set to release new features to make traveling in and around airports easier this spring break season.

Uber announced this week that it would be deploying new app features to make airport travel less painful.

Among those new offerings, Uber has added step-by-step directions in the Uber app to guide you from your gate to the nearest Uber pickup area. That service offers specific directions and is available at more than 30 airports across the globe, including LAX, San Francisco International Airport, JFK, and the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the busiest airport in the world.

The hope is that the step-by-step directions will take some of the anxiety out of traveling to an unfamiliar or overly crowded airport.

Travelers will also be able to more accurately request a ride while waiting to deplane. Uber will estimate how long it will take to get to baggage claim from your gate so you can plan your trip more accurately. That service will be deployed soon at more than 400 airports.

Daily flights from Ontario to Taipei returning for first time since COVID-19 pause

And to make your pickup experience even easier, Uber is expanding reservation eligibility to include more of its ride services. You can also reserve rides up to 90 days in advance. That feature launched Monday.

Uber Eats ordering has also been made available at a handful of airports so travelers can place an order for pickup. It’s unclear if the company has plans to expand that service to other major airline hubs.

For more on Uber’s new services, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A dog was on the Lufthansa flight that hit turbulence so severe it sent 7 passengers to the hospital, and it took hours for the owner to learn if the pup was OK
Washington, DC9 days ago
I make up to $9,500 a month renting out my home while my family lives in a trailer in the driveway. Here's how I set up my Airbnb and VRBO business.
Marysville, WA8 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
A New York nurse was fired after parents captured video of her slamming their 2-day-old baby in a hospital bassinet
New York City, NY13 days ago
M&M’s maker fined after 2 factory workers fall into a chocolate tank and spark a rescue operation
Elizabethtown, PA26 days ago
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new program
Chicago, IL27 days ago
Viral post about bug in food leads to discovery of nearly 20 dead roaches at popular Florida chicken joint
Pensacola, FL15 days ago
Lufthansa flight attendant told passengers to delete all videos and photos after severe turbulence forced an emergency landing
Austin, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy