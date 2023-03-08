Open in App
Genoa, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Women + Whiskey: The Family Backstory of Frey Ranch Distillery

By Maria Dibut Galera,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJq3o_0lB3vEEC00

Las Vegas(KLAS)-For five generations, the Frey family has helped to build and grow Nevada – establishing themselves as an integral part of the Silver State’s history. Their story dates back more than 150 years ago when Joseph Frey Sr. first settled in the tiny town of Genoa, Nev. in 1854. Joseph and his brother, Laurent Frey, were part of one the state’s first land claims when farmland in the fertile Carson Valley was transferred to them, still 10 years before Nevada’s statehood.

Today, Colby and Ashley Frey own and operate Frey Ranch Distillery, one of the only estate grain distilleries in the country, producing and bottling whiskey and rye – all made from grains grown and distilled right on Frey Ranch.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
These are the top spots to visit in Nevada before the weather heats up
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Rock slide shuts down U.S. 95 in Northern Nevada
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Flu claims 45 lives in Southern Nevada this season, health district report shows
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atmospheric river drenches parts of northern Nevada, wreaks havoc on some roadways
Reno, NV1 day ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Nevada
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Veteran Reno Broadcaster Dan Fritz Dies
Reno, NV2 days ago
Brewpubs push to end distributors’ 38% markup for moving beer to taprooms
Carson City, NV3 days ago
End of an era: National Championship Air Races leaving Reno after nearly 60 years
Reno, NV2 days ago
Storm Prompts Road, School, Office Closures in Several Counties
Virginia City, NV1 day ago
Air Races to Leave Northern Nevada after 59 Years
Spanish Springs, NV2 days ago
Mt. Rose Highway Avalanche
Incline Village, NV1 day ago
Flood preparedness in Washoe County and the City of Reno
Reno, NV1 day ago
September marks end of National Championship Air Races in Reno, group says
Reno, NV2 days ago
Reno Humane Society Location at Capacity with Dogs
Reno, NV2 days ago
Missing boy from Las Vegas possibly spotted in southern Utah with 2 men
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Snow returns after a soggy Friday
Minden, NV19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy