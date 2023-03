27 First News

Sally S. McCollum, Columbiana, Ohio By MyValleyTributes Staff, 4 days ago

By MyValleyTributes Staff, 4 days ago

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally S. McCollum, age 82 of Columbiana, died on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She ...