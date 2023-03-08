Open in App
Muncy, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of more than 1,000 counts of sex crimes appears in court

By Brett Crossley,

4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A Muncy man charged with 141 counts of rape made an appearance in Lycoming County Court today for a preliminary hearing.

A shackled Timothy Darren Stroud Sr. appeared in a full courtroom to face a handful of accusers as they presented testimony. It was an emotional hearing that ended with all but two of the 1,019 counts being bound over for trial pending a habeas motion by defense attorney Robert Hoffa.

Related reading: Man arrested, charged for more than 1,000 sexual crimes against children

The 54-year-old Stroud was arrested early the morning of Feb. 22 and charged with 1,019 counts of sexual crimes, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Those counts included rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, and endangering the welfare of children, among others.

Several witnesses took the stand at Tuesday’s hearing, describing various moments with Stroud that included watching pornographic videos, grooming, and sexual encounters and advances.

Investigators were alerted to Stroud’s alleged behavior in December by an individual familiar with him, investigators said. The individual was concerned for those who could have possibly been sexually assaulted by Stroud during their childhood, police said.

An investigation uncovered five people who Stroud allegedly had contact with when they were children, according to Lesher.

