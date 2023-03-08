Open in App
Cameron County, PA
WTAJ

Cameron County student raises awareness for mental health

By Tristan Klinefelter,

4 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a daily basis, many individuals struggle with mental health issues that cause anger, anxiety, depression, and more.

In Cameron County, one senior student is raising awareness to get residents in her community the help they need.

At Cameron County High School you can find senior Renne Earle playing basketball, football, and participating in track. But in April she is running for a cause and someone special.

“About a year ago my dad passed away due to mental health issues,” Senior Renne Earle said Everything sparked my interest in doing something in the community.”

On Saturday, April 22 Renee is holding a You Matter Fun Run to raise mental health awareness and to show that the community is there to help. You can sign up by following the link here . Registration is $20 and the last day to register is Saturday, April 15th.

State College Area High School to put on Jazz Club Night fundraiser

“The community is here to help us and we’re not alone if there’s anybody who needs to talk there are a lot of people here that know what you’re going through and how to help,” Earle added. “There’s places here that can help you also.”

On the day of the race, Renee will be running for more than just her father. The money raised will go toward the Dickinson Center and CORE psychiatric and Psychological Services.

Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI) is an organization that provides behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and children’s prevention services in rural Northwestern Pa. DCI has evolved into an organization with nearly 200 employees operating in Elk, Cameron, Potter, McKean, Forest, Warren, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties.

CORE Psychiatric and Psychological services offers a wide range of services for children, adolescents, and adults including evaluations, counseling, family therapy, group therapy, mental health intakes, and adult mobile therapy.

Earle says that if her dad was here today, he would be proud of what she is doing for the community.

“I think he’d be very proud of what I’m doing and getting it out there would he very helpful to a lot of people in this community because a lot of people in this community deal with mental health issues,” Earle said.

The race will be a 5k that will start at Sheetz in Emporium starting at 10 a.m. and go west of the Rails to Trails path. But don’t worry this is a fun race for everybody in the community.

You’ll have the option to walk, jog, run, or skip. This is an untimed event for people to communicate and have fun.

