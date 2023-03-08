WASD launched a campaign for $100,000 in unpaid school lunches

Millions of children rely on free lunches or reduced-price meals while at school. During the pandemic, federal lawmakers did something unprecedented. They paid for lunches at public schools across America making lunch free for all.

However, in the 2022-23 academic year, that option was eliminated . And even though families are still eligible to apply for assistance, the federal government no longer covers the tab for non-qualifying families.

That said, the West Ada School District has continued to provide meals to students who have unpaid meal balances.

This week, in conjunction with National School Breakfast Week , WASD has launched the ' Dig for Change ' campaign, asking people to donate their loose change, hoping to help offset the now $100,000 deficit in unpaid school lunches.

“$5, $3, any little bit just helps makes sure that our kids continued to be fed,” said Shannon McCarthy-Beasley, Food, and Nutrition Supervisor for the WASD.

“Well, we feed them all. We give everyone breakfast or lunch and we don't turn anybody away,” said John Miller, Kitchen Manager for Sawtooth Middle School.

That was not always the case for the WASD. Before universal free lunch was implemented during the pandemic, students that had a negative balance in their account wouldn’t get fed.

But now, the district assures all students will be fed regardless of their past-due student lunch balance. This is why the district is asking the community to help pay the current debt incurred by unpaid school lunch tabs.

“All our meals are reimbursed back from the federal government if they are free or reduced. The negative balance is coming from families that don't qualify for that, those families that fit in that gray area. That don't qualify for free or reduced yet they are still struggling at home to put food on the table,” said McCarthy-Beasley.

Across the 58 schools, approximately 3,800 breakfasts and 13,000 lunches are served per day. That number was 50% higher during the pandemic. But now with no free lunch available, students are not grabbing lunch as often.

“And now it's kind of been a shock to go back to full pay. Especially with the economy the way it is, this is a big deal,” said Miller.

If you would like to make a donation towards the ‘ Dig for Change ’ campaign visit the West Ada School District website or donate at your school.