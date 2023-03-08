Lanes reopen on US 35 following crash

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A crash on US 35 in Dayton caused traffic delays Tuesday night.

The center lane was blocked on US-35 East at Abbey Avenue, and the left lane was blocked on US-35 West.

Several police and medics were sent to the crash site. Both lanes have since reopened.

