Lanes reopen on US 35 following crash

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A crash on US 35 in Dayton caused traffic delays Tuesday night.
The center lane was blocked on US-35 East at Abbey Avenue, and the left lane was blocked on US-35 West.
Several police and medics were sent to the crash site. Both lanes have since reopened.
