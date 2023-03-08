Open in App
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Trashed By Selena Gomez Fans For 'Trying To Stay Relevant' As Hailey Bieber Drama Rages On: 'Desperation Is Sad'

By Rebecca Friedman,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NeLIU_0lB3lQeE00
mega

Selena Gomez fans won't "Calm Down" any time soon, as there seems to be no end in sight regarding their online attack against Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber .

On Monday, March 6, Jenner took to social media with a series of revealing images, however, Instagram users were more focused on uplifting Gomez in the comments section than paying any attention to the Kylie Cosmetics founder's flawless physique.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQpDP_0lB3lQeE00
@kyliejenner/instagram

The first two snapshots featured Jenner striking a series of poses in a cleavage-baring top while standing in front of a backdrop flooded with headshots of herself.

And while Gomez is known to inspire her fans to focus on self-love, many of them thought The Kardashians star may have taken things too far .

"The ego on this woman… it’s not enough to just get a picture, you have to have yourself as the background too🤣," one critic commented, as another noted, " desperation is sad ."

"Taking a selfie in front of your own selfie wall is so cringy to me 😂," a third user pointed out, while someone claimed the pictures were "giving trying to hard to stay relevant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKURW_0lB3lQeE00
@kyliejenner/instagram

Numerous other comments simply stated " #TeamSelena ," with one admirer of Gomez adding, "the difference between you and @selenagomez is she doesn't have to pose [nearly topless] to get them followers 👏."

The war against Jenner and her best friend Mrs. Bieber erupted after the makeup mogul seemingly shaded Gomez via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhyxC_0lB3lQeE00
mega

The reality star posted a screenshot of herself and Bieber holding their eyebrows close to the camera with the caption, "this was an accident?" just hours after Gomez poked fun at herself, stating: "I laminated my brows too much."

Jenner strongly denied "silly" rumors she was mocking Justin Bieber 's ex-girlfriend, instead insisting: " This is reaching ."

"No shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" the mom-of-two claimed, adding, "u guys are making something out of nothing."

Since then, the "Love You Like A Love Song" singer's supporters seemed to have enough of the Rhode Skin founder and her friends allegedly bullying Gomez on numerous occasions.

