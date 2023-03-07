World Baseball Classic 2023: how to watch, teams, schedule and more

The World Baseball Classic returns this spring with teams from 20 countries vying for the title. While Major League Baseball gears up for the season, many players will be leaving spring training to join international teams in hopes of bringing home a big win.

While Team USA expects to make an impact at the WBC, it's anyone's guess as to which country will come out on top. Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish will represent Team Japan while the Dominican Republic team is stacked with players like Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Wander Franco lining up behind their designated hitter and team general manager, Nelson Cruz .

It's also a huge occasion for Team Great Britain as they make their first-ever WBC appearance. And there are already lots of fans cheering for the underdog Czech Republic team that's made up of baseball enthusiasts who are not professional athletes. In fact, their team is made up of financial analysts, teachers and firemen and they're a lot of fun to watch.

Here's everything you need to know about the World Baseball Classic 2023.

How to watch the World Baseball Classic 2023 in the US

Fans in the US can tune into the World Baseball Classic on the Fox Sports and Fox Deportes family of channels, including FS1 and FS2. A small number of games will also be available to stream on Tubi .

Fox is carried by all cable TV providers, so you can watch your local Fox station. Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive all local station signals, including Fox. FS1 and FS2 aren't always included through cable TV subscriptions, so check with your provider to make sure you have them.

If you've cut the cord, you can access Fox stations through many of live streaming services , including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.

How to watch the World Baseball Classic in the UK

UK baseball fans can watch the World Baseball Classic on BT Sport.

World Baseball Classic 2023 teams and pools

(Image credit: MLB)

There are four pools of teams playing in the World Baseball Classic. Each pool plays in a pre-determined city for the early rounds before moving on to the quarterfinals in either Tokyo or Miami.

Pool A (March 8-12 in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Cuba

Italy

Panama

Pool B (March 9-13 in Tokyo)

Japan

Korea

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Pool C (March 11-15 in Phoenix)

USA

Mexico

Colombia

Canada

Great Britain

Pool D (March 11-15 in Miami)

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

World Baseball Classic 2023 schedule

CLASSIC POOL PLAY

March 7

Cuba 2, Netherlands 4

March 8

Panama at Chinese Taipei, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS2

Australia at Korea, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1

Panama at Netherlands, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS2

March 9

China at Japan, 5 am ET/2 am PT, FS1

Italy at Cuba, 6 am ET/3 am PT, Tubi

Czech Republic at China, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, Tubi

Cuba at Panama, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, FS1

March 10

Korea at Japan, 5 am ET, 2 am PT, FS1

Italy at Chinese Taipei, 6 am ET/3 am PT, Tubi

China at Australia, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS2

Panama at Italy, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS1

March 11

Czech Republic at Japan, 5 am ET/2 am PT, FS1

Netherlands at Chinese Taipei, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS2

Nicaragua at Puerto Rico, 12 pm ET/9 am PT, FS2

Colombia at Mexico, 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, Fox

Dominican Republic at Venezuela, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1

Great Britain at USA, 10 pm ET/7pm PT, Fox

Czech Republic at Korea, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1

Chinese Taipei at Cuba, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS2

March 12

Japan at Australia, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS1

Netherlands at Italy, 7 am ET/4 am PT, FS2

Nicaragua at Israel, 12 pm ET/9 am PT, FS2

Great Britain at Canada, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS1

Venezuela at Puerto Rico, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1

Mexico at USA, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1

Australia at Czech Republic, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS2

March 13

Korea at China, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS2

Dominican Republic at Nicaragua, noon ET/9 am PT, FS2

Colombia at Great Britain, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS2

Israel at Puerto Rico, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1

Canada at USA, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1

March 14

Nicaragua at Venezuela, noon ET/9 am PT, FS2

Canada at Colombia, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS2

Israel at Dominican Republic, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1

Great Britain at Mexico, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1

March 15

Venezuela at Israel, noon ET/9 am PT, FS2

Mexico at Canada, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS2

Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1

USA at Colombia, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1

QUARTERFINALS 1: TOKYO

March 15

Game 1: Pool B Runner-Up vs Pool A Winner

March 16:

Game 2: Pool A Runner-Up vs Pool B Winner

QUARTERFINALS 2: MIAMI

March 17

Game 3: Pool C Runner-Up vs Pool D Winner

March 18

Game 4: Pool D Runner-Up vs Pool C Winner

SEMIFINALS AND CHAMPIONSHIP: MIAMI

March 19

Semifinal 1 (Quarterfinals Game 1 vs Quarterfinals Game 3)

March 20

Semifinal 2 (Quarterfinals Game 2 vs Quarterfinals Game 4)

March 21

Championship

More on the World Baseball Classic 2023

Who is playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023?

Every World Baseball Classic features talented rosters of players from around the globe, but there's something very special about the 2023 slate of players.

According to WBC player eligibility rules , a player can choose which team he wants to represent if he qualifies. Some of the qualifying factors include being born in the designated country or having a parent who was born there. That's how you end up having players like US-born Manny Machado and Freddie Freeman playing for the Dominican Republic and Canada, respectively.

Let's take a look at some of the big names playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023:

Yu Darvish, Team Japan

Shohei Ohtani, Team Japan

Ha-Seong Kim, Team Korea

Julio Urias, Team Mexico

Juan Soto, Team Dominican Republic

Wander Franco, Team Dominican Republic

Jose Altuve, Team Venezuela

Xander Bogaerts, Team Netherlands

Mike Trout, Team USA

J.T. Realmuto, Team USA

Pete Alonso, Team USA

Mookie Betts, Team USA

Kyle Schwarber, Team USA

Mike Piazza, Team Italy manager

How often is the World Baseball Classic played?

The World Baseball Classic is played every four years.

It has been six years since the last time the Classic was played in 2017, after the global pandemic cancelled plans for it to take place as scheduled in 2021.

Where is the World Baseball Classic 2023 being held?

The World Baseball Classic will play out across four locations in 2023:

Phoenix, Ariz. (Chase Field)

Miami (LoanDepot Park)

Taichung, Taiwan (CTBC Bank Park)

Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)

The Semifinals and Championship games will be held at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

