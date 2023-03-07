Open in App
Lawrence, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Lawrence ranked second best city for college hoops fans

By Heidi Schmidt,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vrxeu_0lB3eHGo00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s March and the madness of college basketball is right around the corner.

Later this week the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments tip off in Kansas City . In two weeks, T-Mobile Center will host the Men’s Midwest Regional games.

Fans attending the games may be in the best area to watch college basketball, according to a new ranking.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the best cities for college hoops fans.

New WU president to make $335,000 per year, contract shows

It ranked Lawrence, Kansas, the home of the Jayhawks as the second best city for fans who love college basketball. Lawrence jumped two spots, up from No. 4 in the same ranking last year .

The company ranked Durham, North Carolina, home of the Duke Blue Devils as the top city for fans.

WalletHub said it analyzed information from 290 cities provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, ESPN, NCAA.org, and each team’s website and social media accounts.

Lorenzo Cain to retire with Kansas City Royals this summer

The analysis crunched information from the following nine areas:

  • Number of D1 college basketball teams
  • Performance level of D1 college basketball teams
  • Number of D1 college basketball championship wins
  • Number of D1 college basketball conference regular season championship wins
  • Number of Hall of Fame Head Coaches
  • Minimum season ticket price
  • Fan engagement
  • Number of coaches over past 10 seasons
  • Stadium/Arena capacity
Kansas City Chiefs release DE Frank Clark

This is the top 10 list, according to WalletHub’s latest ranking.

  1. Durham, NC
  2. Lawrence, KS
  3. Storrs, CT
  4. Lexington, KY
  5. Los Angeles, CA
  6. East Lansing, MI
  7. Philadelphia, PA
  8. Chapel Hill, NC
  9. Fayette, MS
  10. Loretto, PA

This is how the Big 12 Conference stacks up against the rest of the country when it comes to college basketball cities.

  • 1. Lawrence, Kansas
    • University of Kansas Jayhawks
  • 11. Morgantown, West Virginia
    • University of West Virginia Mountaineers
  • 24. Norman, Oklahoma
    • University of Oklahoma Sooners
  • 27. Stillwater, Oklahoma
    • Oklahoma State University Cowboys
  • 51. Ames, IA
    • Iowa State University Cyclones
  • 64. Waco, Texas
    • Baylor University Bears
  • 94. Manhattan, Kansas
    • Kansas State University Wildcats
  • 108. Lubbock, Texas
    • Texas Tech University Red Raiders
  • 271. Fort Worth, Texas
    • Texas Christian University Horned Frogs
  • 287. Austin, Texas
    • University of Texas Longhorns

The full ranking is available at WalletHub.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
2 former Kansas men's basketball players, brothers confident team can repeat as national champions
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jayhawks fall to Texas in Big 12 tournament championship
Austin, TX1 hour ago
KU, K-State fans root for their teams at Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
West Virginia Collapse Drops It Out of Tournament, Per ESPN’s Charlie Creme, Kansas Among Last Four In
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Former Topeka High softball star Nija Canady back in Kansas
Topeka, KS19 hours ago
Kansas moves on to Big 12 championship game with win over Iowa State
Ames, IA23 hours ago
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self to miss remainder of Big 12 Tournament after undergoing ‘standard procedure’
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise hospital visit morning of TCU game
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Big 12 Tournament Ends Early for Kansas in 57-52 Loss to TCU
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Eric Thomas: Bill Self’s illness reminds us how much he has accomplished as Kansas head coach (Column)
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Kansas downs West Virginia without Bill Self, headed to Big 12 semifinals
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Fans can vote for KU, K-State standouts Friday
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Bill Self hospitalized, will miss Big 12 Tournament
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
KU players react to playing without Bill Self
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
USA Wrestling comes to Topeka
Topeka, KS1 day ago
KU's Bill Self's health top of mind of fellow Big 12 head coaches
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Look: ESPN's Jay Bilas Praying For Bill Self Thursday
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Royals narrow list of potential sites for new stadium
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Photo Gallery: Washburn baseball braves the rain against the Riverhawks
Topeka, KS3 hours ago
KU announces 2-year renovation plan for Allen Fieldhouse
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
KU and KSU legends to hold autograph signings in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs receive 3 compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KU’s ‘Coach Q’ talks sustained success, motivation and more on K-Nation
Lawrence, KS4 days ago
Kansas City-area teacher wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Chief medical officer provides update on Bill Self’s health
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Shots exchanged between US Marshals and suspect in Overland Park, standoff in progress
Overland Park, KS21 hours ago
2 Missouri Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
George and Miller leave Topeka for Memphis
Topeka, KS3 days ago
How a Kansan is responsible for most of our modern comedy
Manhattan, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy