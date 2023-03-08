Schmigadoon! Season 2 Trailer Released

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for the second season of Schmigadoon! and with it, revealed new roles for everyone as Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find themselves in Schmicago, a world of musicals from the 1960s and 1970s. The season is set to debut on Wednesday, April 5th. Season 1 of the hit series parodied musicals from the 1940s, but this season will take a very different turn as musical fans know that shows from the '60s and '70s were a bit darker in overall tone. You can check the trailer out for yourself below.

In addition to Key and Strong, Season 2 will see the return of Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, and Martin Short. They will be joined by new series regulars Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page. You can check out the official description of Season 2 of Schmigadoon! below.

"Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong , Keegan-Michael Key , Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron , Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two."

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in 2021, Paul explained a bit of the process that went into writing the songs for Schmigadoon! Season 1.

"In almost every case we came up with a story first, of course, and the progression, and then suddenly it would reveal itself, 'Okay, this is a place where we need a song.' 'Oh, this could be a song,'" Paul pointed out. "And so, generally, the story came first; we worked it all out in the writers' room, and then it's called 'spotting the songs;' you go through the script and say, 'This could be a song." And so, during the writers' room, I would write the song, I'd come and perform it for them, or we had singers. Julie Klausner was in the writers' room so she and I would sing the duets together or she would sing the female parts and we'd introduce it to everybody, but you want it all to feel like one piece. You never want to stop for a song. You want the songs to move the story forward and just be a part of it and so that was really the goal ."

Schmigadoon! Season 2 debuts April 5th on Apple TV+ .