Wind River Sequel Adds Suicide Squad, Echo Stars

Castle Rock Entertainment has announced the latest cast members joining Martin Sensmeier ( 1883 ) in the return to Wind River . The sequel, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter , is a follow-up to the events of the 2017 film from writer-director Taylor Sheridan ( Yellowstone, 1923 ) and focuses on Chip Hanson (Sensmeier): the once drug addict whose sister was the victim of a murder investigated by tracker Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) and rookie FBI Agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen). Kari Skogland ( The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, The Handmaid's Tale ) is directing the sequel now in production without Sheridan's involvement.

Jason Clarke ( Zero Dark Thirty, Pet Sematary ), Scott Eastwood ( Suicide Squad, Fast X ), and Chaske Spencer (Marvel's Echo, The Twilight Saga ) have joined Sensmeier in the Wind River sequel shooting in Calgary, Alberta, which doubles as Wyoming's Native American Reservation, Wind River.

Reads the official logline: "Terror has escalated on the reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI, therefore, enlists the aid of Chip Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who, on the heels of his appearance in Wind River , becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home."

Patrick Massett & John Zinman ( Lara Croft: Tomb Raider , Gold ) wrote the script for original Wind River producer Matthew George, who is producing for Castle Rock and Acacia Filmed Entertainment. Basil Iwanyk ( Sicario ) and Erica Lee ( John Wick ) are producing for Thunder Road Pictures, with Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner ( Shock and Awe ), Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman ( The Contractor ), Courtney Shepard, and Hernan Narea ( LBJ ) serving as executive producers for Castle Rock Entertainment.

Along with his role in the first Wind River , Sensmeier's credits include episodes of Sheridan's 1883 and Yellowstone . Along with TV roles in Westworld , FBI: Most Wanted , and La Brea , Sensmeier has appeared in the films The Magnificent Seven, The Ice Road, and 9 Bullets.



2017's Wind River featured a cast that included Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Graham Greene, Jon Bernthal, and Gil Birmingham as Martin Hanson, the father of Sensmeier's character, Chip.