Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Jokes About Chris Evans' New Life

Anthony Mackie gave fans an update on Chris Evans after his "retirement" from the MCU. It's been a fun time for Evans just doing everything he wants now that he doesn't have to be in superhero movies every year . Mackie told Josh Horowitz that the days now consist of some golf and filming random projects. Evans clearly picked up the pace a bit in recent months. But, the pace is quite a bit more leisurely than it was at the height of his reign as Captain America. However, if you ask Mackie, thet's just fine by the Lightyear star. He's enjoying life on the other side and doesn't seem like a return is imminent at all.

Mackie explained, "There's a golfer named Jack and he says, 'If you ain't cheating, you ain't winning.' Alright? That's all I'm gonna say? But, I saw Chris. Chris was here, shooting something and I saw him two days ago, man. he's turned into a couch potato."

"No, no, no, he's just like a dude that stays at home and don't do nothing. I'm like, 'Yo, what we doing? You wanna go to dinner?' He's like, 'I'm kind of making a kale salad.' And like, what are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing? Him and Sebastian, they've turned into old men," he added.

The Captain America star continued, "Yo, I'm the only one outside. They're not outside no more. I called Sebastian last week, I was like, 'Yo, we're doing it. We're doing it. I'm coming to New York.' And he's like, 'Well, you know, I just- I kind of have to- I'm working on this thing.' And what are you doing? We outside!"

What's Next For Captain America?

In another sit-down with Empire Magazine, the Captain America star talked about the new Avengers and how he would have to lead them. "Sam is the only character without superpowers," Mackie explained. "He's just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I've been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

Mackie also mentioned, "So, I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy or be a bad guy and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you did," Mackie said. "So, I just see him as more of a humane Cap as opposed to a distinctive judge Cap -- [a] Cap of judgment, where this is right and this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."



