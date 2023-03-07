Ohio launches new drug overdose dashboard

The state of Ohio is starting a new dashboard to better track and report data on overdose deaths.

Gov. DeWine’s office said this is an expansion of smaller dashboards which only covered 18 counties within the state. The new dashboard will follow every county.

Researchers used the data collected to help reduce overdoses and opioid misuse, according to a media release.

Gov. DeWine said expanding this across all of Ohio will better help communities “battle this public health crisis.”

The dashboards report on 55 opioid-related measures including:

overdose deaths

high-risk prescribing

overdoses treated in emergency departments

naloxone units distributed by Project DAWN

individuals receiving and being continuously enrolled in treatment

EMS events involving naloxone administration

For more information on the dashboard click here .