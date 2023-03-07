Open in App
Ohio State
WHIO Dayton

Ohio launches new drug overdose dashboard

By WHIO Staff,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVjLH_0lB3cZ7u00

The state of Ohio is starting a new dashboard to better track and report data on overdose deaths.

Gov. DeWine’s office said this is an expansion of smaller dashboards which only covered 18 counties within the state. The new dashboard will follow every county.

Researchers used the data collected to help reduce overdoses and opioid misuse, according to a media release.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Montgomery Co. reports surge of drug overdoses this New Year holiday

Gov. DeWine said expanding this across all of Ohio will better help communities “battle this public health crisis.”

The dashboards report on 55 opioid-related measures including:

  • overdose deaths
  • high-risk prescribing
  • overdoses treated in emergency departments
  • naloxone units distributed by Project DAWN
  • individuals receiving and being continuously enrolled in treatment
  • EMS events involving naloxone administration

For more information on the dashboard click here .

Comments / 0
