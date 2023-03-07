Open in App
Vancouver, WA
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver blood supply drive honors deputy hurt by fallen tree

By Liz Burch,

4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – In the midst of a winter storm, a blood bank provided a lifeline to a Vancouver deputy badly hurt in a crash. Now, Clark County community members are giving back with a blood supply drive on Tuesday.

During February’s winter storm, Deputy Drew Kennison was seriously injured after a tree fell on his vehicle, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Doctors determined the damage was so severe they had to amputate part of his leg.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy who authorities say remains in stable condition after a tree piled with snow fell onto his patrol car Wednesday. Photo courtesy Clark County Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, Peace Health Medical Center in Vancouver hosted a blood supply drive in honor of Deputy Kennison and to replenish the blood bank’s supply.

“We’re here for Deputy Kennison. The blood supply was stable enough that he was able to get the proper care he needed but we want to continue to boost the supply for future patients that need it as well,” said Dylan Smith of Bloodworks Northwest . The organization says it provided blood to the deputy and organized the drive.

Wheeler fires back as Abbott blames Portland Walmart closures on ‘mob take over’

Smith says it’s important to give blood — calling it “the gift that keeps on giving.”

“We’re always in need of blood, that need’s never going to go away,” Smith said. “Especially for people like Deputy Kennison, who needed that urgent supply right then and there, and it’s just something that on a day-to-day basis we just need to continue to boost that supply to make sure that people receive the care that they need.”

Smith encourages people of all blood types to donate, noting types O-negative and O-positive are most ideal for blood transfusions.

Smith added, “please come in and help in the best way that you can. If you’re afraid of donating blood, give it a shot just because there are people out there who need this blood, this life-saving donation. And one pint can really go a long way.”

