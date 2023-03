coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Receives $2 Million Grant to Re-Envision the 710 Stub By News Desk, 4 days ago

By News Desk, 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced it was awarding a $2 million grant to the City of Pasadena to ...