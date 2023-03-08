Open in App
Pacifica, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for recording child in changing room of Pacifica clothing store

By Phil Mayer,

4 days ago

PACIFICA, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Pacifica Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly secretly recording people in the changing room of a clothing store, it said in a press release. Police alleged that one of the victims was an 11-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at an unnamed Pacifica clothing store at about 1 p.m. on Jan. 22. Pacifica police responded to a report of a man using his cell phone to record women and the girl.

Taekwondo instructor arrested after allegedly admitting to sexually assaulting 10-year-old student, police say

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but his car was photographed. Police also received a detailed description of the suspect from witnesses and victims.

As police investigated the incident, they linked the suspect to similar incidents in Pacifica and San Francisco. PPD served a search warrant on his home and electronics and found additional evidence, it said.

On Tuesday morning, 37-year-old San Francisco man Rene Alexander Gonzalez-Lovato was arrested. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of recording a subject in a place of privacy without consent.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Gonzalez-Lovato was booked into San Mateo County Jail. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PPD at (650) 738-7314.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

