Mid-week storms could bring hail, warming up by weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rain is the story as we head into the overnight hours Tuesday night and throughout the next couple of days.

Rain chances will persist until Thursday with a marginal risk for severe storms also persisting. Our main concerns in any severe storms will be small to medium-sized hail.

Map showing the severe risk for Tonight

Map showing the severe risk for Wednesday

After those days however we do clear up nicely for the weekend and the start of next week. We’ll see temperatures move back up into the high 70s and low 80s for Saturday but then we do cool off back down into the mid-60s as we end out the weekend.

7 Day forecast for March 7th, 2023

