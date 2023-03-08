Open in App
Sherwood, OR
KOIN 6 News

‘Like a family’: Sherwood ice skating program eyes Winter Olympics

By Jenny Hansson,

4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Local figure skaters recently returned from national championships with great results after training with a Sherwood ice skating program.

While they look like they’ve been skating together for years, it’s hard to believe that Clara Finkelstein and Mark Williams have only been pairs partners for several months.

“We got our program choreographed and completed two weeks prior to our first competition,” Finkelstein said.

The two placed second in pairs nationals and were named to the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Team.

Finkelstein and Williams train with Axis on Ice in Sherwood, a program committed to growing the sport of ice skating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ8Cw_0lB3YkEz00
Clara Finkelstein and Mark Williams in February 2023 (Courtesy: Melanie Heaney/US Figure Skating)

The coaches with Team Axis encouraged Finkelstein and Williams, originally single skaters, to try pairs skating.

“I think we both have strong foundations as figure skaters. We’ve both been doing it for many, many years, so that helps a lot. A lot of our strengths in competition were single elements done side by side,” Williams said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCLwH_0lB3YkEz00
Samuel Mindra in February 2023 (Courtesy: Melanie Heaney/US Figure Skating)

Samuel Mindra also trains with Axis on Ice and recently finished ninth out of 18 skaters at the U.S. championships in the senior men’s level — the highest level of U.S. figure skating.

The up-and-comer is from a family of skaters but says Team Axis is a second home.

“It always felt like a family and the motivation was always there because I always want to improve and learn new things and that’s what kept me going,” Mindra explained.

The three skaters, and others with their program, have their eyes on the Winter Olympics in three years and have advice for those starting out.

Williams said “it takes a lot of time. I think most people have been out on the rink once or twice, getting around the rink is an accomplishment, it was for us, too. We started out clinging to the wall.”

