Oakland, CA
KRON4 News

Broad daylight armed robbery being investigated by Oakland police

By Alex Baker,

4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Oakland Police Department investigating an armed robbery that took place in broad daylight on Tuesday in the 4500 block of Broadway, not far from Oakland Tech High School, the department confirmed to KRON4. The incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that three victims were approached by two individuals, one of which was armed with a firearm. The suspects demanded the victims’ belongings. The victims obliged and handed over their belongings before the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Oakland Police Department. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oakland PD Robbery Section at (510) 2389-3326.

