Men invited to ‘Dudes and Brews’ Thursday

By Ashley Eberhardt,

4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region is inviting local men from the community to attend their “Dudes and Brews” event to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Men who RSVP to the event will enjoy a free drink and free appetizers while learning what it means to be a CASA volunteer for a local boy involved in the child welfare system and family court system due to abuse or neglect.

Click here to RSVP to “Dudes and Brews” or learn more about future events.

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region said there are about 800 kids in the Pikes Peak Region who need a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interest in a twelve-month period. Many of these children are in foster care and about half of these children are boys – boys who need a safe and positive male role model in their lives.

Existing male CASA volunteers and staff members will be on hand at “Dudes & Brews” to share their own experiences and answer questions.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 9 at The Carter Payne, 320 South Weber Street, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

