Reese’s is going vegan: the rise of plant-based chocolate

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups | The Hershey Company, TNS

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups will soon have a vegan iteration.

On Tuesday, Hershey’s said that they will put out a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup that is vegan. Later, they have plans to offer a vegan Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt product. The Associated Press reported that the chocolate will be sold under the label of “Plant Based,”

This isn’t the first time that the brand has experimented with veganizing its chocolate products, per The Associated Press . Previously, Hershey’s made a chocolate bar that it called “Oat Made.” The company tried it out in a few test markets in 2021.

Why is Reese’s making vegan chocolate?

In a press release, Hershey’s said that it is looking to meet the needs of different consumers. The company said that these changing needs are why the chocolate company has started to make different candies like portion-controlled bars and zero sugar chocolate.

It may be because younger consumers want a healthier product.

Are younger customers wanting healthier food?

Gen Zers and millennials, also known as the wellness generation, are willing to pay more for healthy foods, per USA Today . Forty-onr percent of Gen Zers said that they would pay a premium for healthier products compared to 32% of millennials and 21% of baby boomers.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Health has said that older generations tend to eat the healthiest out of all generations.

Younger customers are more likely than older customers to be vegan or vegetarian. According to Statista , the plurality of vegans and vegetarians are within the younger generations. They still don’t compose a very large part of the population. Nevertheless, many Gen Zers want to try eating more plant-based foods .

Does Reese’s have real peanut butter?

Yes. According to the Hersheyland website , Hershey’s makes its own peanut butter for its Peanut Butter Cups.