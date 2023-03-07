Open in App
Capitol Heights, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

DC Police Sergeant Charged In Killing Of An'Twan Gilmore, Capitol Heights Native

By Cecilia Levine,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TnfpC_0lB3XQV800
Antwan Gilmore Photo Credit: @justiceforantwan

A DC police sergeant was charged by way of federal indictment with civil rights violation and second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of An'Twan Gilmore.

Metropolitan Police Sgt. Enis Jevric, 41, was charged by way of federal indictment on Tuesday, March 7 with a federal civil rights violation and second-degree murder. He appeared before the Honorable Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Gilmore, of Capitol Heights, MD, 27, had a visible handgun in his waistband when Metropolitan Police officers and other officers found him asleep with his foot on the brake pedal, blocking traffic on New York Avenue NE on Aug. 25, 2021, the MPD said.

A ballistic shield was deployed as officers tried engaging with Gilmore, who eventually woke up and started moving the vehicle forward, police said. Gilmore proceeded forward as officers told him to stop, Jevric fired his service weapon, killing Gilmore, according to the MPD and federal authorities.

Gilmore's death prompted a social justice movement, including various rallies, social media accounts and campaigns.

"We thoroughly investigate every incident where one of our fellow citizens dies during an interaction with law enforcement,” U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said. “We have found that most officers use force only when necessary.

"In these investigations, we follow the evidence and the law. In the overwhelming majority of these cases, criminal charges would not be appropriate. But when an officer willfully disregards the safety of a citizen he is sworn to protect, he violates the trust placed in him by virtue of his badge."

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With February Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
Capitol Heights, MD17 hours ago
Prince George’s County man arrested for impersonating police
Hyattsville, MD13 hours ago
Not So Fast: Security Guard Busted Impersonating Actual Police In Hyattsville
Hyattsville, MD10 hours ago
DC man sentenced to 130 years in prison for killing two people during a violent gang feud
Washington, DC1 day ago
COLD CASE: FBI Names Killer Of Pamela Conyers 52 Years After Her Murder
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Two Juvenile Suspects In Stolen Hyundai Taken Into Custody
Upper Marlboro, MD17 hours ago
DC employee charged with killing Karon Blake released from jail
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police identify 2 passengers killed in Upper Marlboro crash
Upper Marlboro, MD10 hours ago
15-year-old D.C. shooting victim reported dead at hospital two days later
Washington, DC1 day ago
Man stabbed to death in Southeast D.C.
Washington, DC1 day ago
Stabbing Ruled A Homicide In Northeast DC: Metropolitan Police
Washington, DC2 days ago
Revengers Assemble: Shooter Seeking To Avenge Friend's Brother Murder In Baltimore Convicted
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
DC men charged after police stop stolen car, find guns in Prince George’s County
Washington, DC1 day ago
Do you know them? D.C. police seeking armed carjacking suspects
Washington, DC1 day ago
Father of Doctor Killed in Unsolved DC Carjacking Worries Killers Could Harm Others
Washington, DC1 day ago
Man sentenced to life for attempted murder of fellow inmate over juice box
Jessup, MD1 day ago
Shooting in Shaw around 7/7:15pm last night
Washington, DC1 day ago
15-year-old charged with strangling classmate at Patriot High School, policy say
Bristow, VA1 day ago
St. Mary’s Man Convicted Of Felony First-Degree Assault Of 11-Year-Old Child
Leonardtown, MD1 day ago
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Mother of Izaiah Carter speaks out on son's killing
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Serial Supermarket Thief Wanted For Targeting Montgomery County Stores
Kensington, MD1 day ago
Gunman Gets Life For Fatal Ambush Of Father Of Seven, Ride Share Passenger In Baltimore: AG
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Family of victim marks anniversary of unsolved murder
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Second man sentenced for rape that happened behind the Shell gas station on West Street in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy