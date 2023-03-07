Bill would ban prescribed burns on red flag warning days

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill that would ban prescribed burns on red flag warning days will now head to the House floor. Senate Bill 21 stops prescribed burns on days when the National Weather Service issues a red flag warning for wind.

The bill was introduced in response to the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire , which was caused by federal prescribed burns. The bill passed in the Senate in February. If it is passed by the House, it will head to the governor’s desk.

